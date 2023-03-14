Can Oscar fashion be more than marketing?





All everywhere, all at once may have been the big winner of the 95th Academy Awards, an industry vote for idiosyncrasy in the face of corporate cinema, but on the red carpet, sorry, champagne, the classicism reigned. Its color may have changed, apparently in an effort to inject some modernity into the arrivals/parade portion of the evening (Oh, Jennifer Connelly, Louis Vuitton Ambassador, in Louis Vuitton? What a surprise!), but its ethos did not, as much. Except Except: Just as the triumph of Everything can offer a new way forward for cinema, a few rare Oscar participants avoided predictability for more eccentric and more emotional choices, and in doing so, added a touch of spice to the old familiar recipe. Rather than act as a publicity vehicle for a brand, they were more like co-conspirators, going beyond the safety of promotion to exhibit personal style. It’s riskier (much like a movie about the multiverse with an everything bagel) but also more engaging to see.

There was Rihanna, for example, who made her fashion entrance in an Alaia leather bra and a long leather bandage skirt that opened and closed at the hips like some kind of super glamorous armor, worn over a transparent bodysuit, to better expose it. pregnant belly. And that was only for openings. She changed into a Maison Margiela Art Deco-style silver beaded top and silver brocade pants to perform her nominated song Lift Me Up, then changed again, into a Bottega Veneta bias-cut silk skirt. mint green and a matching stole, for after: a pregnancy-style play in three acts and three brands where she and her belly kept the starring role.

No one else swapped outfits with the same speed, but she wasn’t the only one who brought a subversive attitude and private storytelling to the party.

Florence Pugh appeared in a sea of ​​Valentino strapless taffeta sheets with puffy sleeves tied at each elbow that parted in the center, like Moses, to reveal very cropped black bike shorts underneath, with a small side pocket for more carelessness. (For anyone who remembers the 1989 Oscar short dress designed by Demi Moore, here’s the evolved version.)

Harry Shum Jr. asked Adeam to custom make him a white tuxedo jacket piped in midnight blue, wrapped in an obi-like sash to represent, he said after making a little mix of soft shoes between East and West. Hong Chau of The Whale asked Prada to add a mandarin collar to her shell-pink dress to represent, she said, her roots. And Malala Yousafzai, executive producer of the short film Stranger at the Gate, in silver sequined Ralph Lauren with a full-length hood/scarf, demonstrated that high glamor and cultural values ​​were not opposing entities. It was a reminder of the larger context around these moments of shared pop culture escapism, which may also help explain the preponderance of white, by far the most popular color of the evening, and one that recalls the new beginnings and peace, among others. associations. (That’s one way to read it anyway; Navalny won Best Documentary, and various attendees wore blue ribbons to stand #WithRefugees.) See Michelle Yeoh, whose Best Actress win will also make her Dior dress in the shape of a swan a part of Hollywood history and, perhaps, ushering in a new era. Also Mindy Kaling, in corseted Vera Wang, exposed boning; Rooney Mara, shrouded in mist Alexander McQueen; Emily Blunt in a strapless Valentino column; and Paul Mescal in a white Gucci evening jacket with extra large lapels.

In a show of true I wore it first power, Lady Gagas Versace came straight from the brand’s Los Angeles runway show on Thursday night before the Oscars, eclipsed in the statement stakes only by her defiance of expectations and entirely unbranded (unbranded!) switcheroo in a faded black T-shirt and ripped jeans to play. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman’s sequined one-armed Armani had an asymmetrical oompf, and Givenchy’s open-back Elizabeth Olsens offered a slippery little fringe as a finale. As for Danai Gurira, her Jason Wu dress was the epitome of understated elegance.

Then there were the princess dresses: acres of tulle modeled by Sofia Carson in white Giambattista Valli, Stephanie Hsu in Valentino and Halle Bailey in sea-foam green Dolce & Gabbana. Such fairytale thrift is an undeniable red carpet cliche, but at least as far as Ms. Bailey was concerned, the look was also a clever nod to her role as Ariel, aka the Little Mermaid, in the upcoming movie; a bit of strategic movie marketing magic and a double sense of fashion that took the dress to a whole new level. (Also, let’s be grateful for the little favors: a princess dress trumps the even more tired cliché of a mermaid dress every time. At least the wearer can walk.)

However, the movement that deserves the most applause, both from a personal point of view and from a point of view, is the adoption of vintage. Ms. Maras McQueen is from a 2008 collection; Winnie Harlow dated Armani circa 2005; Vanessa Hudgens wore old Chanel; and Cate Blanchett appeared in a off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton top that had been unearthed from the archives, paired with a bias-cut durable silk skirt for a serious Joan Crawford vibe.

If part of the award show circuit became promotional fashion content, it was a powerful reminder that caring about what everyone is wearing can actually be used for higher ends than just promoting new things. Unlike the decision to swap the color of the rugs, the worn-in looks actually made the show de facto relevant.

