



Jian DeLeon, Nordstrom’s fashion and editorial director, had this to say about the easiest way to incorporate color into your wardrobe: “Knit! You can layer it under a suit, sports jacket, or more understated jacket and instantly incorporate it into something classic, especially if you pair it with darker jeans or pants. He said there were a ton of great cashmere and merino sweaters and turtlenecks in bright colors at a variety of price points.

Tela Nembo wool overshirt,

$850 per Drilling

$850 per Drilling If you don’t like sweaters, there are other tops to give you the option to jump the color spectrum. “I would suggest starting with an overshirt or blazer,” says Justin Berkowitz, Bloomingdale’s fashion director. “This is an item that most men own multiple times – so at this point they probably have basic neutrals and are ready for another release. They’re also easy to remove if one gets into a situation. where the choice of color suddenly seems inappropriate for the circumstances. As the color spectrum has expanded for men, so have the actual silhouettes of everything from shirts and jackets to pants. These giant cut chinos continue to sell out every time new colorways are introduced. I’m about as happy as anyone that men have gradually moved away from skinny jeans or super tight oxfords, especially if you’re wearing color. A pair of bright orange pants will look better with room in them than painted on your legs. “Like wearing wide-leg pants, stronger colors can be toned down with neutrals and other dark tones,” DeLeon explains. “The palette of what a neutral is these days goes far beyond basic navy blues and blacks. Earth tones and chocolate browns complement the richer purples, cobalt blues and magentas of the moment. Where colors and proportions meet, you also need to know some of the best manufacturers that offer colors in their collections, as well as the correct shape to help them pull it off. Our two industry experts unanimously chose the Italian menswear legend Massimo Alba for subtlety in the introduction of colors in each collection that does not seem overwhelming to the consumer. “I’m always intrigued by the tones he chooses for a given fabric and how he styles his lookbooks to show how different colors can be worn together,” says Berkowitz. “He manages to make bold choices that somehow still feel sophisticated and down to earth.” Bloomingdale’s fashion director also added an unexpected tag that actually stands for no color: Rick Owens. “I realize this may seem counter-intuitive, as the world recognizes him primarily for his use of black; however, I find that when he uses color he does so with a strong sense of drama, which usually elicits a somewhat emotional reaction.

