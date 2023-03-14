Fashion
Panelists discuss the fashion industry and career advice at WBUR CitySpace
Three fashion experts spoke about doing fashion shoots, taking pictures with Cardi B, being a writer, career advice and more on WBURs CitySpace on March 3.
The panel was part of Living Arts Week, presented by the Boston Chamber of Commerce Awakened City program and MadeINcubatorand sponsored by ARUP and brand company Jack Morton.
Boston Living Arts Week ran from March 1-4 and consisted of two panels, a showcase competition and a final fashion show on the final day.
The three panelists shared different ideas and perspectives on the fashion world.
Nandi Howard, 27-year-old content director at Essence Magazine, told students and attendees her motto: Be cool.
Just be confident and be cool. Don’t be goofy, don’t be weird, Howard said.
At a club in Houston, she saw Cardi B and introduced herself to her and her publicist. She took pictures with them. A few months later, Howard was flown home to do an interview, she told the audience.
Howard also offered career advice. She emphasized respecting your boss, trusting in your own abilities, and always being yourself, especially in a world where creative, authentic people are needed.
You’re going to hear a lot of noes before you hear yeses, says Howard.
Panelist Ariel Foxman also has a background in writing. He previously served as editor of InStyle magazine and has worked for The New Yorker, Cond Nast and Vanity Fair. He is currently the general manager of Boston Seaport. He stressed the importance of listening to mentors, encouraging young people to present themselves in their best light.
You learn quickly everyone is always learning, don’t be scared, Foxman said. It took me a long time to realize that many of the people who are experts in this field are just really passionate people who put in hours into it.
Foxman said fashion and the idea of fashion have evolved over time. Between people’s affinity for casual wear, the pandemic, gender inclusion and climate change, the arena of the field is being reshaped and creativity is driving it, he said .
Panelist Evan Crothers is currently the artistic director of Gilt Street Group and oversees three photo shoots per week. He started his career as a musical theater performer, then became a casting assistant and a fashion designer before becoming an artistic director.
He’s compared himself to the cheeky show captain of Bravo Under Deck, as he must control the organized chaos of a fashion shoot and plan behind the scenes to ensure the vision comes to fruition. As for the fashion shoots, he said that while he had a vision and ideas, he remained open to any inspiration or feedback from other people on set.
You don’t have to get lost to work well with others, Crothers said.
After the conversation, the panelists took live questions from audience members.
Participants also had the opportunity to network with each other and meet the panelists after their presentation.
Justine Tam, a second-year economics and psychology major in the North East, said she enjoyed the panel but was surprised by the career advice.
I think it was honestly very very controversial compared to what we normally hear. As an economics major, I always get very specific business advice, which is very different from the creative world, Tam said.
Jessica Sanon, senior program manager at CityAwake Boston, said she was impressed with the synergy between the panelists.
It took a lot of work to figure out what people want to talk about on this panel, Sanon said. But as soon as they got on stage, it was worth it.
