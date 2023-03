Mindy Kaling Wore 2 Dresses to the Oscars: Here’s Why

Mindy Kaling showed us that opposites can just attract. The “The Office” alum left no gray areas when she donned custom white and black Vera Wang gowns at the Oscars on March 12. Kaling first walked the newly minted champagne-colored carpet in her white dress. But before handing out the award for best original score, she changed into a black version with different earrings and a bold red lip. The long silk dress design had exposed boning, a slit peplum, spaghetti straps, and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The Mindy Project star took to Instagram on March 13 to post an explanation of why she rocked the two. “Last night was a fashion dream for me,” she wrote. “I was so honored to wear@verawanggang, an icon and inspiration to so many, especially Asian Americans. But wearing her dress in two colors!! “I asked her why she designed this black and white dress for me and she replied that it embodied ‘her fascination for the duality of the two…it’s the eternal attraction of opposites! She transmits also the modernity, sophistication and purity of the two colors.!’ See?? She’s the joyful entertainer of my dreams!” And the ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ co-creator continued to poke fun at herself, suggesting she could never wear This Vera Wang white dress. “As for me, I am this woman who, when I like a garment, I buy it in all the colors. Also, who knows if I ever get married, I wear as many Vera Wang dresses as possible! “ The dress change drew comments from viewers online, who doubted their own eyes. “I was so wrapped up in the Oscars that I wonder if Mindy Kaling wore a white dress before or not,” one person remarked. And others pointed to the infamous internet sartorial debate, where users were split on whether they saw shades of black and blue or white and gold. “Was Mindy Kaling not wearing the white version of this outfit? Or was it The Dress again,” another person noted. For Kaling, the two contrasting colors seem to draw inspiration from an old staple and a new fashion risk. In December 2022, she posted a series of photos of herself getting ready in her closet, wearing a white strapless mini dress. “I never wear winter white!” she wrote. “I was always so worried it wouldn’t be flattering and also dropping food on it.” A month prior, Kaling posed on a balcony in a black Versace dress with a split leg. “I will stop wearing black when they go darker,” she wrote.

