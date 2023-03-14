



For Zoe Saldaña, the 2023 Oscars was an opportunity to join the sustainability discussion and incorporate practices into her life — starting with the red carpet. As Suzy Amis Cameron’s RCGD Global Ambassador, the Academy’s Official Sustainability Partner and Award Presenter, the Avatar: The Way of the Water The star accessorized a Fendi Couture Fall 2022 mesh and lace-paneled dress-dress with vintage Cartier jewelry. “I like this idea of ​​loving beautiful pieces that have a story. There is a beauty in things that are simple and achievable for me”, says Saldaña The Hollywood Reporter, referencing dazzling 18-karat white gold and diamond drop earrings and a cultured pearl and diamond ring. (Her Pluie de Cartier Arabesque necklace is vintage-inspired.) Saldaña wore a Tyler Ellis Lee Pouchet envelope clutch. Petra Flannery Saldaña also wore a Tyler Ellis Lee Pouchet envelope clutch, which was handmade by indigenous artisans, and mostly women, in a family-owned factory in Italy. The bag is made from PFC-free satin and leather sourced from ethical tanneries. “What I think is really relevant is that sustainability makes us ask a few more questions, dig a little deeper, and go beyond the aesthetic,” she adds. The Fabelmans‘ Chloe East and Avatar co-star Bailey Bass joined Saldaña as ambassadors this year. “Everyone has a different message,” says Samata Pattinson, CEO of RCGD Global, who is also the author of the Fashion Guide to the Sustainable Oscars Red Carpet. East wanted to resonate with his Gen Z audience, “in a way that was relatable and didn’t feel judged,” says Pattinson. For East’s sweetheart neckline and drop-waist ball gown, Monique Lhuillier altered leftover fabric from an archival dress and incorporated sustainably sourced and produced Luxe TENCEL into a floral bow at the back. To custom design Bass’ Old Hollywood landmark lantern-sleeved dress, “Zac Posen basically came out of retirement,” says Pattinson. “We used a biodegradable TENCEL textile in a cream ivory: a non-toxic, clean and safe dye. We really want simplicity and clean fashion with ours. The bass also carried emerald green vintage Posen at the previous Red Carpet Green Dress Gala. The trio joins conscientious stars like Cate Blanchett, who has championed a reuse and repurpose approach all awards season. In the final of the Oscars, the Warehouse giddy star in a Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton tailoring, featuring a draped capelet top created from an archival piece and a durable silk skirt. Stars who wore vintage rather than new looks at the 95th Academy Awards included Vanessa Hudgens, Winnie Harlow and Rooney Mara, in a dress from the Alexander McQueen archives. “When millions of people log on, you have the opportunity to give them something interesting without coming to judge them, [but] just to engage and interest them,” says Saldaña. “The ceremony is a celebration and why couldn’t it also be a celebration of sustainable design talent? For me, it’s interesting and nuanced. It’s cool.” Zoe Saldana Petra Flannery

