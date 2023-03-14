Fashion
The 15 Best Easter Dresses for Women to Wear in 2023
Easter: A time to eat lots of Peeps and style every flowery, floral option in your wardrobe.
While we love dresses, cocktail dresses all year round, t-shirt dresses, and dresses under $50 on Amazon, to name a few, there’s nothing quite like the spring season for sequester even more styles to buy.
We’ve curated a unique edit of the 15 best Easter dresses for women, ranging in style, print, and price. We swear by these hand-picked favorites to commemorate bunny-filled holidays, but these options can be worn again and again in warmer weather (or cooler, with the right blazer).
While we often find ourselves shopping Amazon.com for the best budget fashion (which still doesn’t compromise in the style department), Pass, free people And J-Crew are also some timeless favorites, among others in our selection.
We love floral-patterned ruffles, and this flowy dress from Kirundo speaks of that springtime charm. Available in a plethora of prints, it’s one of our favorites in this edition, especially when worn with the best comfy heels all day long.
If there’s a versatile dress on this list, it’s this V-neck shift dress in a sparkling mint green. Available in more colors too, it’s a great breathable option with just enough pizzazz on the sleeves.
Let’s face it, that polka dot detail on this sky blue babydoll dress is adorable. With the right accessories (like your favorite fine jewelry and this designer clutch), you’ll want to wear this dress a hundred times, in a dozen different shades.
Lavender is one of the most flattering spring colors and on all skin tones. Stay comfortable in this dress, dressed in crisp ruffles on the sleeves and hem and a stretchy ribbed top. Plus, it’s available in emerald green, navy blue, and more.
As one of Amazon’s best sellers, this flattering yet flowy elastic blue dress is the real deal. With a cinched waist and pleats on the skirt, you’ll be ready for Easter and every warm weekend after.
How delicate is the Express Yourself satin slip dress by Lulus? True to its name, the speckled number is flirty and fun, yet conservative for a family gathering. Pair it with your favorite cardigan or a pair of white trainers for a more casual look.
Another lovely Easter dress option from Lulus is her Divine Darling ruffled skater dress, a cross between your favorite American Girl doll and Blair Waldorf. With statement jewelry and a pink cream blush, you’ll feel like a million bucks.
Free People is the queen of Boho, and for good reason, her flowy, carefree styles always fit well and flatter all body types, from XS to XL.
Specifically, the Cutwork T-Shirt Dress has delicate lace detailing and even more delicate tiered detailing along the waistline and hemline, a perfect option for those who don’t like super girly florals but who want to embody this festive spring style.
We’re thrilled Target is selling something so revolutionary for just $35 (just look at those sleeves!) From head to toe, the Cupshe A-Line Smocked Mini Dress checks all of our boxes: comfort, bright floral pattern and affordable price. indicate.
Stay cute in green with this under $40 shift dress featuring an adorable button-up and breathable fit. It also comes in many other colors and can even be worn to work with your favorite tote bag.
When we think of Easter, we think of a lot of things bunnies, eggs and irresistible floral designs. In one of the most holiday-appropriate outfits, we’ve all got our eyes on Petal & Pup’s adorable Tuilly Midi Dress.
For more options, check out our guide to the best midi dresses.
This punchy floral print has added it to our wish lists, the mix of purple, indigo and forest green making us want to frolic in it all day. With voluminous curls made possible by your best curling iron or wand, you’ll celebrate Easter in style.
While we’re not talking about a trip to the French countryside, as Lulus suggests, we’re all talking about that High-Low dress for Easter. Not only is it earthy and tapping into on-trend neutrals, its flattering fit and detailing give it a more upscale look.
We’re about to do it all in J.Crew’s pleated chambray dress, from working from home to our Easter date. Shop this investment-worthy dress, available in a variety of sizes, for an easy-to-wear option on Sundays.
Madewell’s puff sleeve, open back midi dress is one of the priciest styles in this release, but its impeccable detailing and quality make it a worthy investment for work, your weekend brunch -end and more (besides Easter, of course).
