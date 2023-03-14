After the wedding boom of 2022, bridal fashion brands are gearing up for a return to pre-pandemic business





The first two years of the pandemic have been disastrous for wedding and bridal brands. The lack of weddings and events has pushed some brands to the brink of bankruptcy. But 2022 has been quite the opposite, giving brands that survived the previous two years the boost they needed to get back on their feet.

Now, three months into 2023, the category is back to something closer to normal.

Before the pandemic, there were approximately 2.1 million marriages per year in the USA, said Andrew Blackmon, co-founder and CEO of men’s suit rental service The Black Tux. You could plan around that. This figure has remained true every year for more than a decade. But in 2020, that figure fell to 1.7 million, while in 2022 it jumped to 2.6 million, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics And The knot. While 2023 looks likely to return to the pre-pandemic figure of 2.1 million, wedding-focused brands are using the cushion 2022 has given them to continue growing even as business slows. For example, Blackmon said The Black Tux was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2020. Its rental business almost completely dried up. But 2022 has seen the brand come back to life, with revenue up 35% from pre-pandemic levels and profitability achieved. Now Blackmon is trying to expand the business to take advantage of this growth. The Black Tux acquired alliance startup DTC Marke earlier this month. In November, it opened a new showroom in New York and is expected to open another in Atlanta later this year. I want to leverage the things we already know how to do well, Blackmon said, referring to The Black Tux’s existing audience and name recognition in men’s wedding attire. The question is: “What else can we offer to this clientele?” The Black Tux had not sold wedding rings prior to the acquisition. Its only showroom temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic and did not reopen until 2022. The return of weddings and revenue growth have been so strong that they have allowed The Black Tux to expand its showrooms and acquire another business, all without raising funds. since 2018. Marke, which sells wedding rings ranging from around $315 to over $2,000, will continue to operate its own online store separate from The Black Tux. The entire pre-acquisition company team will remain intact and in control. The worst thing we can do for the brand they’ve built is completely absorb it, Blackmon said. A lot of people won’t even realize we bought the business, aside from the cross-promotion we do between the two brands. Customers of The Black Tux will receive a promotional code to use at Marke, and vice versa. And the two companies posted about each other on their social media accounts, including The Black Tux’s Instagram with over 120,000 followers. Marke is also well positioned to bolster The Black Tuxs’ retail business, which for years accounted for a tiny percentage of its revenue with rentals being the majority, but which has grown to account for 10%. activity over the past year. And while an acquisition and two new stores may seem ambitious, in other areas The Black Tux is more conservative. Other companies that have had boom years have dramatically increased their hiring over the past couple of years, only to have to go on a round of layoffs this year: Meta went on a hiring spree to chase after the web3 boom in 2021 and 2022, only for lay off thousands of these employees this year. Gymshark, meanwhile, laid off 65 people in the United States just one year after aggressively expanding into the market. But The Black Tux has been more cautious about hiring. Most of his hires have been in key leadership positions. He hired a new CTO, CFO, people manager and CMO. On top of that, Blackmon said he intentionally limited the number of separate SKUs of The Black Tux to around 30 different products. This reduces the logistical burden of renting, he said, which can become too complex with the higher number of SKUs that a large company like Rent the Runway offers, for example. French contemporary brand Ba&sh is also capitalizing on the return of weddings with its first bridal collection, launched on Wednesday. The capsule was first conceptualized 14 months ago, at the height of the wedding boom. Rather than banking the collection’s success on its ability to sell to brides, North American CEO Desiree Thompson said the capsule was designed to work whether or not you’re walking down the aisle. It used to be called a bridal capsule, but it’s intentionally versatile, she says. People organize their weddings in different ways now. This could work for a destination wedding, for a town hall wedding, for the rehearsal dinner or for an engagement party. The pieces can also be combined in different ways. Unusually for a bridal collection, the new capsule has a heavy component of knits, another tactic to make the collection work for more than just brides. Thompson said Ba&sh will launch its first Pinterest campaign to promote the capsule, as well as a pop-up store in Bloomingdales. and a social campaign to the Ba&shs DTC online store. We’ve been planning on doing bridal for a long time,” Thompson said. The bridal capsule is also one of the first collections Ba&sh has launched since streamlining its manufacturing process and moving from production mainly in China to production mainly in Europe over the past year. It now maintains a 70-30 split, in terms of production in Europe versus China.

