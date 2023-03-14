Rumored couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur set the internet on fire with Fashion Week photos





This image was shared by Ananya Panday (courtesy: ananyapanday) Dating rumors between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been circulating for quite some time now. Over the weekend, those rumors only gained momentum after stars walked for famed designer Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week. After the grand finale, Ananya and Aditya also posed for a bunch of pictures. In the photos shared on social media, Ananya and Aditya are dressed in stunning Manish Malhotra ensembles. With their arms around each other, the two look so adorable. Sharing the images, Ananya said: Fun! and tagged Lakme Fashion Week. In response to the post, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “Smoke show.” Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, dropped a bunch of fire and red-eye emojis. Ananya’s cousin, Alanna, followed suit. Reports of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating began after Karan Johar hinted at something to that effect in the final season of Coffee with Karan. Speaking to Ananya, the filmmaker said he had seen both [Ananya and Aditya] dancing and chatting at his 50th birthday party. I saw you at my party… What’s going on between you and Aditya Roy Kapur?” Karan Johar asked. she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur sexy.” Not too long ago, Aditya Roy Kapur also traveled to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup with Ananya Panday and her gang, including her father Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Eagle-eyed fans even spotted Aditya Roy Kapur in one of the videos shared by Sanjay Kapoor from Qatar. I never dreamed I would be there in the stadium watching Messi score a goal in the semi-final of the World Cup, what an amazing time to watch this with 85,000 Argentinian fans all screaming Messi Messi.” said Sanjay Kapoor, sharing the video. On the work side, Ananya Panday last seen in liger will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in dream girl 2. She is also part of Who Gaye Hum Kahan alongside actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gourav. Aditya Roy Kapoor, meanwhile, headlined the webseries The night manager. Featured Video of the Day The Elephant Whisperers Wins an Oscar: 5 Reasons It’s Iconic

