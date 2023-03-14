Harry Styles! My week trying to dress like the most fashionable man in the world | men’s fashion

MModern life is confusing and nowhere more so than in fashion. Take Harry Styles. He was elected on best dressed musician in the world last year by GQ, pictured rocking a high-shine Gucci jumpsuit and neon pink coat at Coachella. It was named one of Glamor Magazines best dressed men on the planet in February, pictured in the black crushed velvet number he wore to this year’s Brit Awards.

Styles recently posted a photo of himself in a 2011 One Direction tour t-shirt, prompting fans to predict a reunion as sales of said t-shirt went wild. THE watermelon sugar singer is a man who could carry a trash bag and look like a million bucks.

So what is his secret? Is it all down to his chiseled good looks, or can an ordinary man measure up without breaking the bank? Armed with some great advice, I hit up charity shops and thrift websites to try and recreate some of Styles’ styles for myself.

Monday

Festival fashions

My first pit stop is a local charity shop, which sells everything from Paul Daniels Magic Show kits to duck teapots. Will I be lucky to find my first Styles outfit, the fluffy jacket and shiny pants combo he wore to Coachella in 2022?

Going through the ladies rails, I spot a good approximation of the strides. There is a problem. Styles is a big six-footer, but even he would wade through those monsters. I carry them with a sparkly belt, but there are so many flares I could camp under them at Glastonbury.

The pink fluffy jacket from the rail above looks much better. I check the mirror. Wig styles? Yeah. Styles of tattoos? Check. Landmark photo session.

I’m so busy having sex in front of the camera that I barely notice the small crowd of schoolgirls demanding to know what I’m doing.

Oh we thought you were Harry Styles; can we have your autograph? they say, sarcastically.

Similarity of styles:

Model is wearing: Fluffy Pink Charity Store jacket (17); Charity Shop Metallic Pink Pants (13); charity shop glitter sash (6)

Tuesday

Harlequin fashions

Styles is as fashionable on the red carpet as she is on stage. My next outfit is the harlequin jumpsuit he wore to the Grammys last month. I sewed a women’s jumpsuit from the charity shop sales rail and a baby playmat I found in a trash can. I don’t have a red carpet, but walking around the garden, I feel satisfied with my upcycling. Sustainable fashion is de rigueur, after all.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, confirms Amy Powney, creative director of the sustainable fashion brand mother-of-pearl. If you’re a celebrity, you should be thinking: can any other celebrity wear this? Or it’s about buying things that you’re going to wear over and over again and, when you’re done, reselling or recycling them.

She’s right. There’s no reason Styles can’t borrow Lady Gaga’s meat dress, or This dress by Liz Hurley. It would look fantastic.

In terms of treasure, I doubt anyone would consider my outfit now with an extra crotch hole where it splits anything other than highly inappropriate.

Similarity of styles:

The model wears: a charity jumpsuit (3); thrown baby mat (free); orange Crocs charity store (10)

Wednesday

Pirouette fashions

I’m recreating ballerina styles from Saturday Night Live 2019 by telling eBay I’m looking for an embarrassing outfit to sew my mate on his bachelor party. There’s nothing worse than showing up to find someone wearing the same thing as you.

I used to hate it, said Ellis Ranson, who styled Kate and Rio Ferdinand for this year’s Brits. The style is all about pushing the client out of their comfort zone. With Harry, you can push that quite far.

I’m definitely out of my comfort zone as I pirouette to the side of my bath because Guardian photographer Linda assures me it’ll look artistic. There are risks to being Styles. For example, this time last year when he was hit in the face by a skittle and Skittles ran a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times reminding fans not to throw candy at him. I hope I won’t slip while my tights splatter my nadgers with every cross.

Similarity of styles:

Model wears: eBay tutu (17), Vinted tights (4), Vinted pink tank top (4)

THURSDAY

vogue fashions

To celebrate his appearance as the first solo male star in Vogues’ 127-year history, Styles wore a dress. To celebrate my appearance as G2’s first cover star in Drag Styles, I’m going into an eBay bidding war for wedding dresses.

It is windy in my local commune; now I know how Marilyn Monroe felt over that air vent. Altogether the breeze flies up from my nether regions. Neither mums with prams nor a dude doing squat pushups turn heads.

In 2017, a study stated that Styles’ beauty comes down to the distances between his lines. His eyes alone score 98.15 on a scale where 100 equals perfection. My budget extends to charity shopping, but not facial realignment surgery. Maybe Nancy Mitchell, a 24-year-old chiropractic assistant, model and actress, can tell me what it’s like to be super attractive, after TikTok users started saying she looked like Styles.

Were both Aquarius. We have similar ways. I don’t conform to gender stereotypes. Harry wears robes; I have always dressed masculine. Our mothers are both called Anne. How similar can you be? she says.

In the flesh, Mitchell totally resembles the real McStyles. But the big question is: does she like Styles?

Harry is an attractive guy, but I don’t think the attraction is superficial. I have to get to know him first. Totally correct !

Styles likeness (me):

Similarity of styles (Mitchell):

He wears: eBay wedding dress (35), Vinted tuxedo (6). She wears: Vinted black crushed velvet jacket (7), Vinted black flared pants (12)

Friday

Halloween fashions

Styles dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz for a 2021 Halloween concert in New York City. This frilly granny costume is the most ridiculous yet, although somehow I feel the most comfortable in it.

Is there room for comedy in fashion? The funniest fashion do have an air of comedy, says the elegant comedian Tom Allen. If you look back 200 or 300 years, there was a great sense of playfulness, with puffy sleeves and crinolines. People were exuberant and extravagant.

Elton John and Freddie Mercury were very playfully dressed. Harry Styles is doing it for a new generation. Clothing is often a protest, a way of saying: I am going to positively mark a world that seems increasingly frightening to me.

I certainly look spooky in this outfit. To lighten the mood, I drink a beer in my shoe, like Styles did in Australia. Now my trainer is soggy.

Similarity of styles:

The model is wearing: Tiles Vinted sundress (4), Vinted tights (4), Vinted white lace shorts (6), eBay hair clip (3)

SATURDAY

Fine stripes fashions

Every style of outfit looks amazing in which I look equally terrible. For reference, I should test another Harry. But Harry who? Houdin? Too curved. Kane? Too bearded. Duke of Sussex? No. If only I could think of another Harry.

It’s great, because you get away with anything, Harry Hill says, as I pass by wondering what it’s like to be a Hill instead of a Styles. Hill gets his suits and shirts from a bespoke tailor in Soho. And her yellow Bake Off sweater? A gift from my wife. I love Hill and could never replace him. All that looking aside camera stuff and seven years of training to become a doctor is way too much work.

Similarity to the hill:

The model wears: eBay fancy dress costume (24)

Sunday

Inflatable Harri

The dream is to get Styles to comment. I send him my photos, but he does not answer because he is busy on tour. Too bad.

I try other options. Electrical contractor Barry Styles isn’t answering me. A professional singer based in the Midlands, Barry Styleswho has sold over 26,000 copies of her Wedding Day Songs album, thinks my idea for a parody of Styles is undoubtedly a good one, but prefers not to be interviewed.

So I spoke to Harri, the 29-year-old South Indian designer behind this year’s most talked about outfit, the inflatable suit that Sam Smith wore to the British. How can I make one?

It is made of 100% latex, with 80 hand-glued panels. There’s a lot of math to get the shape, Harri tells me during her show at London Fashion Week. It’s based on my dog, Kai, a seven-year-old pug, and how he sees me from his perspective.

Similar Harri Suits sell for 4000. In my inflatable wobbly disguise attempt, you don’t want to go anywhere in a hurry. Wearing it casually to make a statement, Harri continues.

What would he create if Styles contacted him? I know exactly what, he said smiling. Bright, colorful, deflated pants.

Smith’s likeness:

The model is wearing: Morphsuits inflatable megamorph costume (30)

Monday

Bedtime styles

After a week of being Styles, I can barely bother to get dressed. Except he didn’t once wear a pair of personalized Gucci polka dot pajamas to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story? Damn it! He even looks hot in his pajamas.

That’s it. I’m officially retiring in my scruffy jeans and hoodie.

Similarity of styles:

Model wears: Vinted men’s red tartan pajamas (8), Homer Simpson slippers (model owners)

Amy Powney movie Fashion reinvented is currently in theaters. Tom Allen is on tour NOW. Tony! (The Tony Blair Rock Opera) tours by Harry Hill and Steve Brown from april