Cincinnati native reveals what the show was like

A local fashion designer shows the world that talent can be found anywhere, including the Queen City.

Eliana Batsakis, 25, from Kleve, recently competed for $200,000 on Season 2 of Netflix’s popular design-based competition show “Next in Fashion.” Prior to appearing on the series, Batsakis, a 2021 graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago, taught for ArtWorks Cincinnati while pursuing a career in fashion design.

Batsakis’ designs were featured at Atlantic City Fashion Week 2022 and were recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) ahead of her recent television debut. We recently caught up with Batsakis to discuss her journey on the Netflix series, her love for Cincinnati, and what’s next for the young designer.

Here are some highlights that stood out from the Q&A. These excerpts have been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

How long have you been pursuing a career in fashion design?

Eliana Batsakis: That was four years ago, but I actually changed majors in college. My school was interdisciplinary, so I could take a ceramic class, I could really take whatever I wanted. So, I took a sewing class to learn, and then when I was in the sewing class, the instructor, her name was Caroline, she said to me: ‘This is what you are supposed to do . Your ideas are so good. And I was really scared because I didn’t know how to sew except for just a little lesson. I just trusted him and went.

What inspired you to take part in Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” show?

It wasn’t something I was looking for at the time. In fact, they found me and I was very afraid of them. I was super open with them about it. I was like, ‘You know, I just started sewing.’ I had seen the first season and I was like, “These people have a lot more experience than me.”

But I just realized that you only get opportunities if you deserve them and someone believes you can take them. I just trusted him. Why would I say no to this platform and this amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience? I can’t, and I will meet some amazing designers, even if I go home in the first round. I will meet all these amazing people, and it will be really cool for me. So, I decided to believe in myself and go for it.

How was your experience on the show?

The challenges were long. Obviously, we stayed there for very long hours. My favorite moments, the highlights in my head, a lot of them aren’t even included (in the show) because they’re just short episodes. I have so many very nice memories of the exchanges I had with the guest judges, with Gigi (Hadid) and Tan (France). Obviously, everyone in the cast was just so sweet. … There were no arguments, dramas, like anything. Everyone just wanted each other to be better, and we were all trying to improve in that environment. It was very much about your journey and your own growth. It was very cool to be part of it.

What was it like working with Gigi Hadid and other famous celebrities/fashion designers?

The first episode, they literally walked out the doors. We met Tan and Gigi on set that day. We haven’t met them before. They came over and we were all screaming because it was so crazy. We were dazzled. In fact, I’ve never met a celebrity. I was trying to keep it together. And then when they said Donatella Versace was going to be the judge, we were all like, “This is crazy.” Standing there in front of her, all three of them, and getting feedback on my first look, and they all really liked it. I will stick with it forever.

How would you describe your creations?

I like to say it’s for the unconventional party girl. I like to use a lot of strange materials. I did it on the show too, like that foil-looking holographic fabric I used in the first (episode). I have always been very playful in my creations since my beginnings. For example, my first collection that was recognized by the CFDA, I made everything with old garden tarps from my father’s garage. I shredded them and made a textile out of them. I just think it’s fun. I like very playful fashion. Some people love it, and some people hate it. And that’s just the space I live in.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

I think a lot of that was coming from just going to art school. They drilled us on the concept. It was a lot, you put a sculpture on a body instead of trying to sell clothes, which I really appreciated. Everything I designed at school and took with me afterwards was above all to have a story. It was really almost like costume design, in a way.

Having this story, building these characters in your head, thinking about your moralist and saying, “Where does she live, where does she go? How do these clothes work? I like to think of fashion this way versus just clothes on a rack.

What’s next for you?

Right now, I’m starting a nonprofit with my sister. Her name is Alyssa, she also just moved back to Cincinnati. We try to create this creative space where we can give workshops; we can bring in other artists; I can organize parades; she can put on musicals. It’s just this cool creative hub in our city because we both love Cincinnati.

I think Cincinnati doesn’t get enough credit for how amazing the creative community is here. There are these really cool organizations that we want to be part of. I really like creating a community with my work. It’s more than clothes on a rack for me. I don’t want to just make a ton of clothes and sell them like that, it’s not fulfilling for me. I could do custom stuff.

What advice would you give to other young creators?

Believe in yourself. I struggled so hard, I still do, with impostor syndrome. Just because it happened so fast for me the last few years. With social media in particular, you see all these other amazing artists, and you’re like, ‘OK, but they’re so much better than me. Why do I deserve this opportunity? Why am I getting these things? I’m not good enough for that. I think a lot of artists have these intrusive thoughts in their head. You have to ignore it and just realize, of course, it’s a matter of luck and being in the right place at the right time, but it’s also a matter of hard work.

I think believing in yourself and knowing when you have opportunities that you deserve them, that’s what I would say. That’s what I tell others, and I try to believe it too, because I still sometimes struggle with it.

Find out how Batsakis got away with it “Next in Fashion” by streaming the show on Netflix.