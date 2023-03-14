Ciara wears a sheer halter dress and thong at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party





If they handed out awards for looks from the red carpet on Oscar night, then Ciara would easily take home the trophy for most daring ensemble. The singer and entrepreneur turned heads when she arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with hubby Russell Wilson last night wearing a sheer halter dress with a plunging neckline by Dundas. The completely transparent number featured a crystal hatch pattern, revealing a tiny black thong underneath. Featured in Dundas’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the dress left little to the imagination, but Ciara was accessorized with opera gloves, drop earrings and black platform sandals by Santoni. Leon Bennett//Getty Images Cindy Ord/VF23//Getty Images Ciara has been a little crazy lately. On March 9, she attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards in a sheer maroon Saint Laurent dress, this time layered with a matching trench coat. Countess Jemal//Getty Images She also wore a revealing black number to the Dundas show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6. Stone Mouth//Getty Images Then she offered us this white moment at the Elie Saab salon also in Paris on March 4. Christian Vierig//Getty Images But wait, there’s more! She was also spotted in this sheer polka dot halter dress by Giambattista Valli in Paris on March 3. Christian Vierig//Getty Images Ciara’s clean aesthetic also applies to her glam. She spoke to ELLE.com about her less-is-more approach to makeup and her focus on skincare when she launched her brand, OAM (On a Mission) in September. When I was younger, I used to think I needed to have full makeup to love my best self, she said. As I got older, I told myself that I wouldn’t allow myself to feel like I had to put makeup on all these different enhancements to feel beautiful and confident. Erica Gonzales is senior culture editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage on TV, movies, music, books, and more. She was previously a staff writer at HarpersBAZAAR.com. There’s a 75% chance she’s listening to Lorde right now.

