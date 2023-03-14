Why don’t sexy clothes exist for men?

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

ALike many things in life, I often bow down to the ingenuity of the underground gay culture revival of the 1970s. Take the Hanky ​​Code, which peaked around this time. It was a way of signifying hyperspecific sexual inclinations via clothing. To elaborate, a bandana of a certain color placed in the left or right back pocket would denote sexual desire. For example, leaving lavender meant you liked drag queens. Black right meant you liked BDSM. Left green meant you were looking for a dad figure. Brown… well, you can look it up.

Sure, it might sound niche, and as intensely specific as ordering a Nandos meal online, but as a language for clearly communicating sexual desire, it’s pretty much unimpeachable. I think about it a lot, as I suspect a lot more men would secretly love a way to signal their desires through sexy clothing. Beyond a simple fleece, a Berghaus jacket or unbuttoning that second shirt button, you are a racy fox, you.

It is essential to clarify that when we talk about sexy clothes, we do not translate this as an assumption that a person automatically feels sexual. But it’s also true that in some scenarios, humans like to wear clothes that not only make them feel sexy, but look sexy. For people who wear women’s clothing, there’s a pretty well-established canon that fits this memoir. Fashion brand Boohoo has a Sexy & Seductive page on its website, ASOS displays women’s clothing (like dresses) under the word sexy but does not flag men’s clothing in the same way, while seeing an Ann Summers down a main street for good or bad sends a pretty strong societal message of what sexy clothing is.

For people who wear men’s clothing, however, things become almost comically abstract. What does a man wear if he wants to convey a feeling of sexuality from within? A nice shirt? Short shorts? A Borat-style mankini? Can you imagine the laughs if a man walked into a clothing store and asked where the sexy and seductive section was? In a society firmly in the grip of capitalism and consumerism, a mystifying void exists: no one really knows what a man can wear to feel and look sexy. Is this a problem, beyond simple Ahh, diddums?

If you could distill how mainstream society informs how the average man should dress, that would be Don’t Rock the Boat, son. Simple. Basics. Timeless. Functional. These are the kind of words associated with most men’s fashion clothing. Things stay vanilla when you seek the opinions of women who are attracted to men, who often talk about the idea of ​​sexy men’s clothing as small wins: clothes that fit well. Clean clothes. Clothes that make him feel comfortable and confident.

I’ve always found the latter a bit odd. For example, Jordan Peterson undeniably looks confident in his many tailored vests, but most people I’ve interviewed would rather fuck a Caterpillar Colin for all the sex appeal he exudes. Another word often used effortlessly has a more depressing connotation. Where one sex is still overwhelmingly expected to make an effort, another is constantly given a pass, even praised for making almost no effort. It’s a tricky double standard, especially when more and more men were being encouraged to do the work in other aspects of their own lives and psyches.

On the other hand, men who try too hard often face a sea of ​​red flags from society. We weren’t talking about dandies and dandies here, or the unstoppable turnover of men who still think that flaunting wealth via expensive clothes makes them sexy. No, there is a more sinister class-based aspect at play. The dominance of middle-class normcore tropes, coupled with the gentrification of streetwear, has had the effect of trapping men in a strangely genderless nook, from which any deviation gets fired on from all sides.

Some examples of how the writer has tried to dress sexy in the past ” height=”545″ width=”722″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.4848%"/> Some examples of how the writer has tried to dress sexy in the past (Oliver Keen)

Take the example of the Four Lads in Jeans meme from 2019, where a photo of friends at a night out in Birmingham went viral after people started recapturing the image with imaginary hurtful tropes about them. being white nationalists and racists. All based solely on their looks. They were abused online for about 18 months, even one of their mothers was trolled. But without wanting to play devils advocate here, I’d say they served up some pretty solid sex appeal: muscles, tattoos, tans, and clothes that, while very tight, accentuated their chosen body shapes d in a way that probably made them feel, you know, hot. Is it such a crime?

All men find out the hard way that dressing like an iconic sexy man just doesn’t work. You may be topless in a cowboy hat, but you’ll never be Brad Pitt in Thelma and Louise. You can unbutton your shirt down to your navel, but you’re not Lenny Kravitz. I knew a guy who dressed in Indiana Jones. It was just such a disaster.

That doesn’t say much, but the character adapted from Christian Grey’s Fifty shades of Grey is at least a rare example of a recent hot guy stereotype that is at least semi-achievable for the average guy. Yet, ironically, the status of the suit once a bankable sexy look in a man’s wardrobe is plummeting. Anyone who has attended a post-pandemic wedding will know that the tradition of getting married surrounded by bloated desperate men in ill-fitting suits is surely dying out. No one buys costumes anymore, period.





It might seem a little unfortunate to worry about the lack of sexy menswear, but it’s instructive to see who else is thinking about this weird gray area. Andrew Tate, Joe Roganand the above Jordan Peterson, for example, have all sniffed this topic in online content before. Going back a few years, the book The game which introduced horrifically toxic catching techniques such as the negging tried to fill the void with the peacock act, i.e. dressing in a dickishly flamboyant manner to attract a sexual partner. In short, the enemy manosphere is smart enough to tease and exploit the (perfectly understandable) vulnerabilities men have around their own attractiveness and appearance.

It’s a shame, because I truly believe that allaying that anxiety with a wardrobe of socially accepted sexy men’s clothing would have so many perks. Sexual fulfillment starts with honesty, but being honest, open, and transparent about sexual desire can take a lifetime of work for some men.

I think clothing that alludes to a sexual mindset would help encourage more openness on all levels. I also hope that clothing will give men the ability to avoid more toxic or physical ways of displaying their sexual status. And in a much more optimistic, almost romantic sense, I think there’s a sleepy generation of really great men who frankly want to dress super sexy and be affectionately objectified by a partner, but have no idea how.

Actually, I have a pretty extreme answer here, if you guys are interested. I started noticing this in the growing sex-positive club scene in London. They are fun and safe places where people of different sexualities both respect consent and come to play with a higher degree of sexual intent than you would expect on most parties. And from there, a sartorial aesthetic emerged among a cohort of ravers who identify as men.

Faced with the challenge of looking sexy for a sexy night out, more and more men are wearing traditionally feminine sexy clothes. Fishnets, lingerie, lace, bikinis. Not in the name of crossdressing, fetishism, or flirting just because, well, they’re skinny, sexy, let you dance with your butt, and, frankly, what the heck. For many, myself included, these are just sexy clothes that all genders can wear and have a good time. It’s not ideal, but what else is there? After about 100,000 years of humans wearing clothes, this is the weird place I and my kind have found ourselves: huddled in lingerie, a little irritated, but really having a good time.