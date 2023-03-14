Men’s fashion standout at the 2023 Oscars





The 2023 awards season wrapped up with the Sunday night Oscars, with the awards show offering several standout menswear looks consistent with what onlookers have seen over the past few months. Austin Butler, Paul Mescal, Michael B. Jordan and more gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night in a range of high fashion looks from design houses like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Fendi and more. No more WWD Many celebrities have sued the awards season fashion trend to put a modern twist on classic men’s suits, such as wearing brightly colored traditional tuxedos or swapping tailored suits for more relaxed silhouettes. This was seen on actor Seth Rogen, who became known for its bold, casual and fashionable style. Rogen attended the Oscars in a white Brioni tuxedo jacket paired with dark gray trousers and a matching bow tie. Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12 in Los Angeles. Actor Harry Shum Jr. also took a more creative approach to men’s suits for the awards show, wearing the first custom men’s suit from fashion brand Adeams. According to Adeam’s creative director, Hanako Maeda, the suit draws inspiration from Shum Jr.’s cultural background and the brand’s east-west ethos by incorporating a layered collar and belt-like waistband to the classic white tuxedo. Other stars have subtly revisited otherwise classic silhouettes, like Peter Pascal in an oversized Zegna suit and Riz Ahmed, who wore a Prada jacket with an oversized collar and bright pink lapel. Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan delivered one of menswear’s most daring looks of the night: a custom Louis Vuitton lavender wool suit complete with metal flower closures. The standout male looks from the Oscars were complemented by stars who kept classic male suits, including Butler at Saint Laurent, Andrew Garfield at Fendi and Jordan at Louis Vuitton. Click through the gallery above to see more notable menswear from the 2023 Oscars. Launch the gallery: The standout male style at the 2023 Oscars Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

