Fashion at the Oscars: Bridal colors dominate as the red carpet is suppressed | Oscars 2023





While the Oscars are considered the pinnacle of red carpet dressing, the Academy has changed things up for 2023 with a champagne-colored carpet. Although the change was not known at the time the stylists were finalizing their clients’ outfits, there was a noticeable match between the mat and the garments. White, beige and oyster dresses dominated, providing a slightly bridal touch. Jamie-Lee Curtis wearing a champagne shade, on a champagne-colored carpet Photography: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock The stars of the winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once were on board. Jamie Lee Curtis wore a long champagne-colored crystal dress, while Michelle Yeoh wore a white tiered strap dress by Christian Dior. Others dressed in white included Halle Berry, Michelle Williams and singer Tems. Florence Pugh, Ana de Armas and Rooney Mara opted for an oyster shade, while the palest pink was also worn by Andrea Riseborough and Hong Chau, of The Whale. Fan Bingbing and Malala Yousafzai carried silver. Tems brings the bridal touch to the Oscars red carpet, in a white gown. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images The carpet color change was made because the area for photographs was sheltered rather than outdoors this year and red was considered too dark for photographs. But, if the traditional red carpet offers the contrast of these pale colors, the new decor has not had the same effect. The change was not appreciated by the participants. The Saturday night before the ceremony, Curtis tweeted a Memoji of herself with, apparently, at @TheAcademyOscars, their carpet is going to match my curtains. Unlike the red, the rug also quickly got stained with trash, barely the glamorous look of previous years. Pretty in pink Hong Chau at the Oscars. Photography: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, Oscar organizers had handed out a guide for attendees, encouraging them to make more sustainable choices for the red carpet. Few ended up buying into those suggestions, but some wore designs from past brands, including Rooney Mara, Winnie Harlow and Cate Blanchett, who chose archival pieces from Louis Vuitton. Women, Life, Freedom Iranian-born Shohreh Aghdashloo at the 95th Academy Awards. Photograph: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images While some red carpets recently have seen stars use clothing to make political statements, the Oscars have been quiet on that front with one exception. Iranian-born actor Shohreh Aghdashloo wore a Christian Siriano dress with the words women, life and freedom embroidered on one side, and the names of Mahsa Amini, Hajar Abbasi and Nika Shakarami (women killed in Iran in September) from the ‘other. I knew I wanted to wear something that would include the Iranian Freedom Fighters slogan, said the actor. The sophisticated Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal and Kerry Condon at the Oscars. Photography: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images There were other trends beyond color-matched rugs. Some stars have had luck wearing contrasting bright yellow, including costume designer Ruth Carter, Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon, Winnie Harlow and Sandra Oh. Sleeves not often seen in the glamorous world of the red carpet snuck in thanks to a colder weather system in Los Angeles. Melissa McCarthy, Blanchett, and Rihanna in a leather maxi dress from Alaa sported long sleeves, while Nicole Kidman’s asymmetrical Armani design partially tapped into the trend. He had a sleeve. Men largely stuck to traditional tuxedos, but there were a few exceptions. Barry Keoghan, who is becoming known for his colorful suits, wore a lavender suit for the red carpet, and the Paul Mescals cream jacket and wide-leg pants looked sophisticated. Lenny Kravitz lived up to his rock god image with a low-cut satin shirt. But it was the details that were key here, whether with the exaggerated collars of the Riz Ahmeds Prada shirt or the Everything Everywheres James Hongs bow tie: referencing a now much-loved detail from the film, it featured two perfectly placed bezel eyes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/mar/13/oscars-fashion-bridal-colours-dominate-as-red-carpet-is-scrapped The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos