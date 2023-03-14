GMA fans divided over Lara Spencer’s backless red dress at the Oscars as some followers claim she ‘nailed’ a very daring look

GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer has divided fans over her glamorous Oscars outfit.

She wore a backless red dress as she interviewed stars on the red carpet.

5 Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer went bareback for the 2023 Oscars Credit: Instagram/Lara Spencer

5 Fans were divided over her look, although at least one person said she was ‘nailed’ Credit: Instagram/Lara Spencer

The Oscars took place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater in California.

Early Monday morning, Lara posted a photo after the Oscars on her Instagram.

In it, the GMA host stood in front of the large Oscars statue and held her hands together.

“We both went bare back. #vintage#kaufmanfranco @mitchellstoresdiamonds.#oscars,” she captioned the job.

The photo showed the back of Lara’s dress, which was red and had a sheer tan layer on the back, making it look like she had no back.

In another photo she shared, fans could see that the dress was very modest, having only a small slit at the waist.

He was also one-shouldered.

She captioned that job: “Team GMA at the Oscars.”

Lara paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and heels.

The mother-of-two worked the red carpet with her ABC News co-star Whit Johnson.

While some fans thought Lara was “the best dressed of the night,” others weren’t a fan.

DIVIDED FANS

GMA fans read the comments of her post and expressed their opinion on her outfit.

“She’s a gorgeous woman in red,” one fan said.

“Woooooooooooooooo love this,” wrote another.

A third added, “Red is YOUR color!!! Great! I bet you’re glad the boot is off!”

“Perfection Lara,” wrote a follower.

“You are beautiful,” said another.

“Lara for BEST DRESS. Hands down!” commented a fan.

A final fan commented, “Stunning! You should host GMA3!!!”

However, some of her followers weren’t that impressed with her look.

“Not fancy. Not free,” one slammed.

“God, I thought you were naked while I was parading,” said another.

A third said: “Weird dress.”

“Put clothes on the woman,” scolded one follower.

EAGLE EYED

Thursday, Lara was in Los Angeles to prepare for the Oscars.

She posted a photo on Instagram where she sat on the famous steps of the awards ceremony.

4 a.m. GMA live (3 hour time difference). Just me and the guys, the host said in the caption ofher picture.

She sat between the two large gold Oscar statues for the photo and looked happy to be there.

But one user uniquely pointed out how a small speck of yellow sits on the ground a few feet in front of Lara, which happens to be the exact same color as her shirt.

They said jokingly: Looks like you lost part of your shirt in front of you! Lol.

Suggesting that part of his shirt fell on the floor.

Co-host Ginger Zee seemed to believe that the GMA twist of the West Coast Wormhole might be to blame.

This West Coast Wormhole GMA time twist is like being in everything everywhere at once, the meteorologist replied in a comment in the post.

It’s still unclear exactly what the yellow spec in the photo might be, though it looked like a T mark placed to show the cast where to stand.

5 Eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be a piece of Lara’s shirt on the floor in an Instagram photo Credit: lara.spencer/Instagram

5 Lara, seen here with the first Oscar winner, Brendan Fraser, after the awards show Credit: ABC