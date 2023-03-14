Fashion
GMA fans divided over Lara Spencer’s backless red dress at the Oscars as some followers claim she ‘nailed’ a very daring look
GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer has divided fans over her glamorous Oscars outfit.
She wore a backless red dress as she interviewed stars on the red carpet.
The Oscars took place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater in California.
Early Monday morning, Lara posted a photo after the Oscars on her Instagram.
In it, the GMA host stood in front of the large Oscars statue and held her hands together.
“We both went bare back. #vintage#kaufmanfranco @mitchellstoresdiamonds.#oscars,” she captioned the job.
The photo showed the back of Lara’s dress, which was red and had a sheer tan layer on the back, making it look like she had no back.
In another photo she shared, fans could see that the dress was very modest, having only a small slit at the waist.
He was also one-shouldered.
She captioned that job: “Team GMA at the Oscars.”
Most read in Entertainment
Lara paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and heels.
The mother-of-two worked the red carpet with her ABC News co-star Whit Johnson.
While some fans thought Lara was “the best dressed of the night,” others weren’t a fan.
DIVIDED FANS
GMA fans read the comments of her post and expressed their opinion on her outfit.
“She’s a gorgeous woman in red,” one fan said.
“Woooooooooooooooo love this,” wrote another.
A third added, “Red is YOUR color!!! Great! I bet you’re glad the boot is off!”
“Perfection Lara,” wrote a follower.
“You are beautiful,” said another.
“Lara for BEST DRESS. Hands down!” commented a fan.
A final fan commented, “Stunning! You should host GMA3!!!”
However, some of her followers weren’t that impressed with her look.
“Not fancy. Not free,” one slammed.
“God, I thought you were naked while I was parading,” said another.
A third said: “Weird dress.”
“Put clothes on the woman,” scolded one follower.
EAGLE EYED
Thursday, Lara was in Los Angeles to prepare for the Oscars.
She posted a photo on Instagram where she sat on the famous steps of the awards ceremony.
4 a.m. GMA live (3 hour time difference). Just me and the guys, the host said in the caption ofher picture.
She sat between the two large gold Oscar statues for the photo and looked happy to be there.
But one user uniquely pointed out how a small speck of yellow sits on the ground a few feet in front of Lara, which happens to be the exact same color as her shirt.
They said jokingly: Looks like you lost part of your shirt in front of you! Lol.
Suggesting that part of his shirt fell on the floor.
Co-host Ginger Zee seemed to believe that the GMA twist of the West Coast Wormhole might be to blame.
This West Coast Wormhole GMA time twist is like being in everything everywhere at once, the meteorologist replied in a comment in the post.
It’s still unclear exactly what the yellow spec in the photo might be, though it looked like a T mark placed to show the cast where to stand.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/7617397/gma-fans-divided-over-lara-spencer-backless-dress-oscars/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s tennis pick-up double wins en route to close victory over Springfield
- GMA fans divided over Lara Spencer’s backless red dress at the Oscars as some followers claim she ‘nailed’ a very daring look
- VC Jim Breyer Encourages Health Tech Innovation and Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration at SXSW Fireside Chat
- GeoNet picks up an unusual 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the coast of the South Island
- Petitioner must prove Imrans paternity to Tyrian
- PM Modi should explain how India has developed since 2014, says TNCC chief Alagiri
- Biden invites British Prime Minister Sunak to the White House
- President Jokowi visits ASEAN Summit facilities in Labuan Bajo
- The 2023 Oscars are turning into a big moment for Asian representation in Hollywood
- Google brings Magic Eraser to all Pixel phones to speed up Night Sight
- “Until I’m Out, I Won’t Be Free”: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on Iranian Prisoners
- Trump returns to Iowa, with a plan to avoid the missteps he made in 2016