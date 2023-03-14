Men’s tennis earns home win over Yale





The score of the box ANGELS The UCLA men’s tennis team started its three-game week with a 4-3 win over Yale on Monday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Gianluca Ballotta earned his third decisive victory of the season for the Bruins (7-3), earning the deciding point for a 4-2 advantage before the end of the remaining game. Also victorious for UCLA were Stefan Leustian , Aadarsh ​​Tripathi And patrick play . The Bulldogs (7-4) picked up the doubles point and earned singles wins from Vignesh Gogineni and Michael Sun. Theo Dean and Aidan Reilly prevailed in a 6-1 result against Tripathi and James Revelli on the second doubles court, giving Yale the doubles advantage. Zahraj and Timothy Li held a match point on Court 1, but couldn’t finish after Sun and Eric Li sent Jeffrey Fradkin And Stefan Leustian by a margin of 6-3 on Court 3. Four opening sets have been the Bruins’ way in singles, including a 6-0 performance by Leustian on Court 6. He veered on a 7-5 second after winning Walker Oberg’s last three games, winning his first singles decision of the double-match campaign. Tripathi followed with a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Luke Neal on Court 3, giving UCLA their first lead of the day. Gogineni outlasted Revelli on Court 2, recording a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 decision that tied the score at 2-2. Zahraj responded emphatically for the Bruins, however, winning six of seven third-set games over Dean on the top court. Zahraj’s 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 win took his 2023 doubles singles record to 7-1. Ballotta was pushed over the edge by Reilly in both sets on Court 5 but held off the Bulldog for a 7-6(3), 7-5 victory. Three of Ballotta’s four victories have been decisive. He is 4-1 in dueling. ???????????????? ???????????????? ?????????? ?? Their 7-6(3), 7-5 win made it 4-2, with Court 4 still to finish.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/7hqgyOYSPs UCLA Men’s Tennis (@uclatennis) March 13, 2023 A marathon final between Sun and UCLA Azuma Visaya went to a 10-point tiebreaker in the third set. Visaya bounced back from a lost first set to take the second as a tiebreaker, but Sun eventually edged him out 7-5, 6-7 (7), 1-0 (12 ). The Bruins continue their homestand Thursday at 2 p.m. PT, when they host No. 11 Columbia at LATC. A home meeting with Oklahoma State will follow Saturday at 12 p.m. Results of tennis matches

Yale vs. UCLA

03/13/2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #34 UCLA 4, #53 Yale 3 Singles competition 1. patrick play (UCLA) def. Theo Dean (YALE) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1

2. Vignesh Gogineni (YALE) defeated. James Revelli (UCLA) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

3. Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) def. Luke Neal (YALE) 7-5, 6-4

4. Michael Sun (YALE) defeated. Azuma Visaya (UCLA) 7-5, 6-7 (7-9), 1-0 (14-12)

5. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) def. Aidan Reilly (YALE) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5

6. Stefan Leustian (UCLA) def. Walker Oberg (YALE) 6-0, 7-5 Doubles competition 1. Timothy Li / patrick play (UCLA) vs #79 Vignesh Gogineni/Renaud Lefevre (YALE) 5-4, unfinished

2. Theo Dean/Aidan Reilly (YALE) defeated. James Revelli / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) 6-1

3. Eric Li/Michael Sun (YALE) defeated. Jeffrey Fradkin / Stefan Leustian (UCLA) 6-3 Match Notes:

Yale 7-4; National ranking #53

UCLA 7-3; National ranking #34

Finishing order: Doubles (2.3); Singles (6,3,2,1,5,4)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2023/3/13/mens-tennis-posts-homestand-opening-win-against-yale.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos