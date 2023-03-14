Men’s Fashion in Singapore Reviews of Club 826 Linen Shirts & More

I’m always on the hunt for stylish menswear in Singapore for my globetrotting husband. So I was excited when the cosmopolitan, curated menswear brand Club 826 delivered its capsule collection to our doorstep. Think: a 14-piece resort wear collection designed to be effortlessly mixed and matched for stylish or casual summer living. Classic chinos, blazers, t-shirts and linen shirts for men have never looked so good!

All About Club 826 Founder and Stylist Leigh Millar

Scot LEIGH MILLAR, stylist and founder of Club 826, started out as an interior designer working on high-end residential and boutique hotel projects around the world. She broke into the style game by pulling a fabulous wardrobe for a dead end business client.

Today, Leigh has over a decade of experience working as a men’s fashion designer all over the world. It’s safe to say that she understands how men dress and how they like to shop. She knows that men are looking for quality, style, consistency and above all ease. While working with a resort clothing brand in Bali, she learned that to be successful in menswear in Singapore, her collections must adapt to the heat all year round.

Leigh loves to travel and has perfected the art of dressing smart from a suitcase. This led her to launch Club 826. My vision was to create an off-the-shelf clothing capsule that allows men to shop with confidence with minimal effort and maximum style, explains Leigh. She finds joy in bringing together the endlessly versatile and timeless summer pieces that men love. And she creates perfectly edited and beautifully designed capsules to buy at once. Men should spend less time looking for clothes and more time wearing them.

Luxury men’s fashion, the history of Club 826

Club 826 is a new British menswear brand for the modern man launched online in Singapore. It’s a brand with a sunny mindset, offering an effortless summer style solution. Capsule resort wear collections of versatile classics can be worn in any combination. From sunrise to sunset.

Expect casual essentials for a beautifully cut relaxed fit. Each Club 826 piece is crafted by artisans in Portugal from luxurious Italian linen or the finest Peruvian cotton. Items are designed to last from season to season and wear after use. Sustainability is also top of mind, with each limited edition collection being made in small batches to reduce waste. The brand is aiming for carbon neutrality by the end of 2024.

Why the name? Leigh studied men’s online shopping habits and found that men spend an average of 8.26 minutes browsing online (women spend 20 minutes). More often than not, men only buy one item (or nothing) because the options are overwhelming. Club 826 features all items on one page (no drop-down or drop-down menus), so an entire wardrobe can be purchased at once. With a potential of 110 outfit combinations, you can’t get more efficient than that!

Leigh offers personalized styling advice to help you get the most out of your purchase. The website also has a handy how-to-wear section with suggested outfit combinations for both casual and elegant occasions. With express delivery in two to five business days, your man will be dressed and started quickly. You can also ship to a location of your choice even to a private villa on an island if you are on vacation!

The Capsule Club 826: a collection, 14 pieces, an effortless style

The Club 826 capsule was inspired by Leigh’s travels in the Caribbean. The soft pink of Antigua sand, the casual elegance of Old Havana and the lightest breeze. The beauty of this collection is that it offers total flexibility. If you fall in love with a piece, you can choose to buy one item, two items, or all 14! Supplement his existing wardrobe with new summer pieces, and in no time your man will be looking very dapper.

A week with Club 826: Our opinion

My husband is an Australian management consultant and father of four. Juggling a busy job and the demands of family life is a challenge, especially with regular business trips. In his free time, he runs and plays tennis to keep fit. He enjoys the ease of the expat lifestyle, but finds the wet weather difficult when it comes to stocking up on fashion. Loving a classic look and dressing well, if he finds a fit or style he likes, he’ll buy the same piece year after year (Australian brands from home). He doesn’t have the time or inclination to constantly search for new clothes online. The goal is to look good and feel good fast.

Look #1 Sunday brunch with the family

Wearing: Elegant Havana summer blazer in French grey; Antigua Classic Linen Shirt in French Navy; Rio Oyster White Linen Shorts

We love donning our Sunday gear and heading to a hotel for a quintessential Singapore Champagne brunch. Before brunch our son had a football game so my husband had to dress up for both events. On the pitch, he rolled up his shirt sleeves, and upon arriving at the hotel, he buttoned up and put on the blazer. The look went from casual to elegant in seconds.

He says: The linen is of exceptional quality, unlike some linen shirts for men which are stiff and scratchy. The fabric is light and soft and feels like a breath of fresh air when you wear it. I also liked the cut of the blazer, it fits well.

Look #2 Date

Wearing: Saint Martin linen knit polo shirt in Lovina beach black; French gray Casablanca summer chinos

As busy parents, we prioritize regular appointments. Our favorite place is Dempsey Cookhouse & Bar. My husband’s outfit of a knit polo shirt and French gray chinos was perfect for the venue. And despite the rush of work, there were no sweat stains in sight! Sitting at the bar in the early evening with a Negroni in hand was the perfect way to relax and chat about our day.

He says: Chinos are an easy, casual style, and pairing them with the knit polo shirt took me from the office to dinner with ease. You would expect a knit to be heavy in this climate, but since this one is knitted in linen, I was surprised at how light and comfortable it was!

Look #3 Relaxing at home and partying on the boat

Wearing: Martinique round neck t-shirt with black and white stripes; Rio Oyster White Linen Shorts

Weekends are for relaxing at home with the kids and going out to dinner with friends after the sun goes down. This outfit was perfect for lounging by the pool by day and on a yacht by night! We simply accessorized with a scarf and a hat, captain!

He says: The t-shirt is well cut, with a snug fit and a good length. I saw myself wearing this t-shirt in regular rotation. The shorts are easy to match with almost everything in my wardrobe.

The verdict: He loves it!

As the capsule collection contains a jacket, t-shirt options, a pair of chinos and shorts and a few linen shirts for men, it’s a no-brainer! The fact that everything fits together means there really is no room for error. Breathable fabrics make it easy to negotiate hot days. The blazer was the perfect cold air conditioning solution. Club 826 got the Husband Seal of Approval!

