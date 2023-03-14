the real crisis of the year was outside the auditorium.

This year, for the first time since 1961, the carpet trodden by stars arriving at the Oscars was not red. The champagne carpet, as entertainment broadcasters awkwardly forced themselves to pronounce on Sunday evening, made a murky backdrop for the dozens of white and whitish dresses that paraded there, and before too long, it was stained with everything the best in Hollywood had spotted on the bottom of their Gucci loafers.

But the clothes continued, with trends both sexy (extreme slits, exposed boning, skintight fringe) and showy (roomy skirts, scrappy trains) looming.









Bulky garments that blurred the lines between skirt, shawl and sleeves made a particularly strong showing this year. On Allison Williams, it was a ballerina-pink overcoat she wore low over her arms, like a cape for her lower half, a refreshing change from the empty-sleeved look usually favored by fantasy. Florence Pugh’s neatly ruffled, concrete-toned sleeves were puffed up so perfectly that Valentino could have hidden a wire skeleton underneath. Ditto the clover green shell that rested on the fringed sequins of Fan Bingbings, which added a good yard to its circumference. Thoughts and prayers to those seated next to her!









Grant another moment of silence to the neighbors next door to the biggest skirts of the night, which made me think of how fluffy ball gowns were probably invented to prove that upper-class women could afford to buy a lot more fabric than they need. cover their real bodies. Anyway! Cara Delevingne had a hip-high slit that she tried hard to show through the pleats of her Elie Saab Couture dress. Stephanie Hsu looked pure joy in a bubble-hemmed candy pink dress that crumpled lushly under her own weight. Top Gun: Mavericks Monica Barbaro had the most dreamy color combination of the evening, a sky blue and burgundy couple that precisely evoked the feeling of mid-March. Melissa McCarthy’s choice was a striking mix of practicality (turtleneck!) and frivolity (so much tulle!).









Angela Bassett wore a swirling purple organza mermaid dress, topped with a frill that looked befitting of modern royalty. It was a showcase for the art and science of making clothes, without which it would have been packed and bundled. Instead, it floated above Bassett like a layer of mist. Trophies are also expected to go to the craftsmen responsible for the Asawa-esque sculpture that adorned Nigerian singer Tems and the asymmetrical construction cone that enveloped Janelle Mone.









Catching the light in shimmery highs was the Rock, in a peachy blush perfect for him; Paul Mescal, in a European mullet and wide trousers; Lenny Kravitz, who looked like a ballroom dancer with his plunging neckline (how else would he present his collection of necklaces?); and Cate Blanchett, whose exquisitely draped Louis Vuitton blouse was a pleasing shade of denim blue that rarely appears at the Oscars.

Spring sprung on the chests of Mescal, the Rock and Sarah Polley, who all sported cheeky buttonholes. Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry also wore flowers on their sparkly and extravagant dresses.









For four diverging takes on one of the most popular colors of the night, check out those poor souls who ended up blending into the Oscars backdrop: Emily Blunt wore the red champagne carpet equivalent of a white T-shirt. Michelle Yeoh of Dior Couture’s full-length bangs appeared to be made of individually sculpted feathers, an unimaginable luxury that only she could guarantee. Michelle Williams looked a little prepped in an incredibly delicate and lightly bejeweled full veil. The captain of the More Is More team was Brian Tyree Henry, in a baroque three-piece suit with a shirt and waistcoat covered in sequined floral appliqués.









On the glitz and glam front, Jessica Chastain brought the traditional Oscar sparkle with allover glitter accented with striking black trim. Kate Hudson’s dress was everywhere at once with its chunky sequins, tulle-covered ruffles and jeweled straps that looked too delicate to properly support the heavy train. (Maybe that’s why they were angled and criss-crossed like the girders of a truss bridge?) Salma Hayek Pinault took advantage of the absence of the red carpet to try on a rich fringed khaki dress that would otherwise have clashed floor. Elizabeth Olsen also wore fringe, over a hodgepodge of a Givenchy dress made from superfine black chainmail and also featuring velvet bows and a wispy underlay that trailed to the floor.









Simple black dresses were dressed up with a little more visual interest on Danai Gurira, with a frayed collar atop the bodice of her otherwise stylish Jason Wu number; Jennifer Connelly, in a gem-encrusted panel reminiscent of a jewelry store’s black velvet display box; and Jenny Slate, whose stiff corset flared (maybe?) over her padded hips.









Without a doubt, the most popular newish trend of the evening was corsets and bustiers with exposed boning, which gave a subversive edge to the black tie dress code. Jamie Lee Curtis wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in jeweled constellations, the largest of which recalled the wide-eyed eyes from the film that won her Best Supporting Actress award tonight. In the custom Vera Wang, Mindy Kaling had the bell sleeves and peplum of a relaxed dress, a clever contrast to the flashier bodice. THE Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey, opting for a trendy down jacket with nude tulle, looked at home in a sea of ​​sea fluff.









Also on the exposed-boning bus: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in adjacent Gothic lace; Zo Saldana in slick-chic Fendi Couture briefs; and Lady Gaga, whose deeply dropped waistline revealed a hint of seldom-dared buttock cleavage.









A champagne carpet loves a train that lathers luxuriously on top, and two of the best Sundays contrasted beautifully with the dresses they scalloped. Hong Chau, who asked Prada to add a Mao collar to her dress as a nod to her Vietnamese roots, trailed what looked like thick garlands of seaweed behind her impeccably tailored, marble-smooth dress. Ava DuVernay brought black-tie drama in long gloves an underutilized Oscar prop, if you ask me, and left a galaxy of glitter in her wake.

Remember that terrible time a decade ago, in the years after Baz Luhrmanns 2013 Gatsby the magnificent adaptation, when every wedding and birthday party was Gatsby-themed? The same goes for Ariana DeBose and Eva Longoria, whose geometric designs (Atelier Versace and Zuhair Murad Couture, respectively) brought Art Deco vibes and nauseating flashbacks of flapper-inspired photo booth props.









The new Oscars crisis teamoriginally created to handle any potential physical confrontation or other such heckling, should investigate this disturbing fashion development.

