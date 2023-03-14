



To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. The debate over size inclusion has reached a fever pitch this season, asjournalists challenge the lack of body diversity on the runways and emerging size-inclusive designers have exposed luxury brands’ shortcomings in midsize and plus-size representation. AccordingBusiness in vogue data collected throughout fashion month, the Fall/Winter 2023 season did not show any progress in terms of size representation on the catwalks. Of 9,137 looks across 219 runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris, only 0.6% were plus size (US 14+) and 3.8% were medium (US 6-12). This means that 95.6% of the looks shown for AW23 were in a US size 0-4. Business in vogue analyzed all AW23 fashion shows and presentations reviewed byFashion Showofficial calendars from New York, London, Milan, and Paris to determine the proportion of total looks that are straight, mid-rise, and plus-size. The brands were contacted to allow them to verify the data and informed that if they did not verify, the first figures collected byBusiness in vogue would be used. Size ranges were determined based on typical sample sizes for straight sizes and established definitions of average and plus sizes. Over the whole season, only 17 brands presented at least one plus size look. The brands with the highest percentage of plus size models on a US 14 were Sinad ODwyer, Ester Manas, Karoline Vitto, Di Petsa and Bach Mai. These same brands also had the highest percentage of medium-sized models. Data was determined by number of looks, to account for a model potentially representing multiple looks for larger bodies on the runway. However, most of the top-ranked shows featured a greater number of mid-size models, with very little plus-size representation. And it’s important to note that many big brands like Dior, mid-rise looks on their runways were on the cusp of the straight-waist range. Representation of plus sizes has declined, says Felicity Hayward, a plus size model who was spotted 12 years ago, when there were no plus size models in the UK fashion industry, by the fashion photographer Miles Aldridge. Hayward, who has been tracking plus size representation since 2019 through her #IncludingTheCurve project, stopped attending London Fashion Week in 2019 due to the lack of size inclusivity, but returned last season for SS23 .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/the-vogue-business-autumnwinter-2023-size-inclusivity-report

