Hong Chaus’ 2023 Oscars dress was a self-portrait by Prada

On the eve of the 2023 Oscars, the calm before the flash stormHong Chau called from Los Angeles after a final fitting with her stylist duo, Zadrien Smith And Sarah Edmiston. Everything was going perfectly. The custom Prada dress, a column of pink silk with a black train resembling shards of glass, arrived like a glove, no alterations needed. (A small miracle during awards season, which Edmiston described as squid game, but with many beautiful dresses.) However, swanning is not the usual mode of actors. I definitely don’t feel at home on a red carpet, said Chau, who as a film student first took an acting class to overcome her shyness. I think there’s so much going on, and I’m not sure anyone is really there, she explained, describing an environment where interactions feel cut off and commodified. Even though I just met you, I still long for genuine interaction.

Chau wore a Panerai watch (a first reported for a woman on the red carpet) and Mikimoto jewelry. The glamorous installation improvised in her living room. A first look at the finished look. Courtesy of Zadrian and Sarah.

This awareness comes as no surprise to fans of Chaus’ work. In The menu, director Marc Mylods dark tour through the ultra-rich playground of gastronomy, Chau infused specificity into the vaguely drawn role of mistress. They thought Elsa should be plain and very simple, Chau said vogue last year, describing how she and the costume designer Amy Westcott instead, they sharpened the character’s costume and look. She wasn’t your classic hotel pro or chef groupie: I compared her more to a campaign manager for a political candidate who was tedious without being flashy.

Even for her Oscar-nominated role as Nurse Liz in The whale, a role whose contours were well defined in the original piece by Samuel D. Hunter, Chau made a special request to the past director Darren Aronofsky: that his character has tattoos, even if they would end up being hidden. The actor sent the first inspiration images to the head of the makeup department Judy Chin, including a dumpling with a star. We had a good laugh, Chau told me, adding that she was particularly struck by one of Chins’ hand-drawn designs. It was two koi fish, a bigger one for Charlie and a smaller one for Alan, and they were sort of wrapped around each other. It was so beautiful. Freed from the usual hours of hair and makeup (Chau, then a new mother, was able to embrace her own exhaustion for the role), she leaned into the ritual of tattoo application. It was a good time for me to settle into the character because I had just returned from home, where I was nursing a baby, Chau said. I needed it, thinking about it.

Yuen, Zadrian Smith (one half of the styling duo), and makeup artist Fiona Stiles provide the finishing touches. A full-length view of the dress, showing the cut-out back and the train embroidered with fringes and black sequins. Courtesy of Zadrian and Sarah.

The emotionally raw world of The whale Couldn’t be further from the sparkling Oscars, where every detail from head to toe is refined. I think that’s why nobody ever recognizes me when I’m on the mat: because I’m so different from my characters, said Chau, who started working with Zadrian & Sarah (as the team is known professionally ) at the end of January. The stylists, speaking on Zoom on Saturday afternoon, recalled Chau saying specifically that fashion would be a secondary concern for her and an individualistic concern. She didn’t want to emulate old-school Hollywood glamour, or any era that didn’t represent her as a woman, Smith said. As a result, their sweaters for Chau in recent weeks have reflected a mix of thoughtful and forward-thinking designers: Simone Rocha, Dries Van Noten, Rodarte, Jason Wu.

Prada’s final sketch for the custom pink satin dress. Courtesy of Prada.

For the grand finale, it had to be personalized Prada. A handful of sketches arrived; Chau turned to one of them, then, it turns out, had an idea. I was like, I don’t know if you’re going to be very offended by this, but I just wanted to incorporate my roots a bit, she told me, remembering how she sent a picture of a Prada dress of spring 1997 with a Mandarin Collar. (Chau’s parents left Vietnam as post-war refugees, eventually settling in New Orleans.) The suggestion was a winner. It felt like there was a little collaboration going on, which I feel so humbled to be a part of, she said. The dress is just very naughty and I feel nimble in it.

The same feeling of ease worn above the neck, with a teamDerek Yuen on the hair, Fiona Stiles on makeup that worked together throughout awards season. I love Fiona’s ability to give you very natural, breathable skin,” said Chau, marveling at how Stiles once removed traces of makeup with a Q-Tip, to better let his freckles show through. (Stiles also used the TheraFace PRO tool, alternating between cool and warm settings to wake up the skin.) For Yuen, the Oscars offered an opportunity to updo a sleek double bun without the helmet-head feel of too much product. . It all feels very light and effortless, she said.