Men’s tennis meets Columbia, Oklahoma State, USC this week





MALIBU, California Pepperdine’s men’s tennis program has a busy week ahead, hosting matches on Wednesday and Thursday before taking part in the UTR College Match Challenge: BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday. Game 11: Pepperdine (5-5) against #11 Columbia (8-1) | Wednesday March 15 | 2 p.m. PT | Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center | Malibu, California Game 12: Pepperdine (5-5) vs. #30 Oklahoma State (11-3) | Thursday March 16 | 2 p.m. PT | Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center | Malibu, California Game 13: Pepperdine (5-5) vs. #8 USC (8-3) | Sunday March 19 | 10 a.m. PT | Indian Wells Tennis Garden | Indian Wells, California BLANKET Wednesday and Thursday’s matches will have live video and stats, and links can be found at PepperdineWaves.com. Sunday’s match will not have live video or stats. Scores will be updated periodically on Twitter at @PeppTennis. PRESENCE Admission is free to all Pepperdine home tennis matches at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center this season. SERIES HISTORY Pepperdine and Columbia have only met once, a 7-2 Pepperdine victory in 1984. Pepperdine is 2-3 all-time against Oklahoma State, although the Waves have won the last two meetings in 2021 and 2022. All five meetings have been since 2015. Pepperdine has won two of the last three meetings with USC, including a memorable 4-2 win over the #5 Trojans last February in Malibu. The schools haven’t played a neutral site contest since 1998, a 4-1 Pepperdine win. SCOUT THE WAVES Pepperdine played nearly three hours of competitive tennis with Oklahoma last Saturday before bad weather forced the match to be halted and ultimately declared a no-contest. No final match results will officially count, however. Linus Carlsson Halldin recorded a win in the first doubles singles action of his college career. Daniel DeJong is ranked 65th by the ITA in singles, while he and Tim Zeitvogel are ranked 38th in doubles. Maxi Homberg And vasa eero leads the waves with five doubles wins, while Homberg leads the team in singles wins with six. SEARCH OPPONENTS Columbia has won eight straight after dropping its season opener, recording top-15 wins over then-No. 14 Harvard and then No. 12 Northwestern. Most recently, the Lions beat the West Coast Conference foe Santa Clara 4-3 in the Bay Area Saturday. Three singles players and a pair of doubles are ranked by the ITA: #16 Michael Zheng, #59 Roko Horvat, #75 Max Westphal and #25 Westphal/Theo Winegar. Oklahoma State has won six of its last seven games after dropping two games on ITA’s launch weekend in January. Of the Cowboys’ 11 wins, five have been shutouts while four have been of the 4-3 variety. Most recently, Oklahoma State defeated UCF 5-2 on March 10. The Cowboys are 9-0 at home but only 2-3 behind Stillwater. Former LMU Lion Isaac Becroft is ranked 108th by the ITA in singles. USC was battle tested throughout the spring, beating heavyweights such as Florida, Georgia and North Carolina while twice beating Crosstown rival UCLA. The Trojans have competed only once since Feb. 19, a 4-0 win over UCLA on March 1. Three singles players and a pair of doubles are ranked by the ITA: #24 Peter Makk, #33 Stefan Dostanic, #113 Wojtek Marek and #17 Dostanic/Bradley Frye. FOLLOW Follow @PeppTennis on Facebook and Twitter for immediate updates, results and more. Visit pepperdinewaves.com for all information, releases and schedules.

