Billie Eilish’s Oscars after-party dress mocked “It gives loofah”

A dramatic dress worn by Billie Eilish at Sunday Night 2023 vanity lounge Oscar Party has unleashed a storm of derision and memes on social media.

The 21-year-old singer made quite the sartorial statement when she arrived at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills in a black gothic Rick Owens dress that featured a black tulle skirt and a plunging neckline.

Opting to go against the widely held awards season tradition of wearing figure-flattering dresses, the outer layer of Eilish’s dress flared outward from the upper torso, leaving its frame completely wrapped.

With layers of fabric spilling over either side of the center hem, Eilish was a sight to behold as she posed for the photographers gathered outside the party.

However, a number of Twitter users seemed less than impressed with the look and took to the social media platform to share their takes.

After photos of Eilish in her dress were posted on PopBase’s account, one critic joked that “it gives loofah.”

“The dress and makeup?? It’s literally a party, not a horror movie,” another eye-catching look from Eilish said.

“No, it’s ugly,” complained another. “Like the ugliest of the ugly like just no.”

Showing a glimmer of positivity in their review, one fan wrote, “Hate the dress but love the makeup, hair and necklace.”

Amid the criticism, an army of supporters rushed to Eilish’s defense, with many praising the star for standing out from the crowd.

“Queen came and killed,” one wrote in awe of her look.

“MOTHER IS BACK,” said another singer of “when the party’s over.”

Meanwhile, another fan admitted that while they liked the look, they wondered how the practicality of wearing such a voluminous dress would work at an event.

“The outfit kills, but I would have so much anxiety walking around in a big puffy dress, like it bothers everyone,” they commented.

Eilish attended the star-studded party with her partner, The Neighborhood lead singer Jesse Rutherford, who she has been romantically involved with since October.

With Rutherford, 31, being ten years older than Eilish, the couple’s age gap has drawn a lot of scrutiny and criticism on social media. They previously appeared to respond to criticism by dressing up as a baby and an elderly man for Halloween.

The couple made their red carpet debut in November at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, wearing matching Gucci outfits and wrapped up in a duvet by the Italian brand.

Later that month, Eilish opened up about the relationship in an interview with vanity loungedescribing her beau as the “hottest f****** f***** in the world”.

“I’m really inspired by this person and, you know, he’s inspired by me,” she said. “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.

“Say what you gotta say, but, like, I’m in control right now. I did. I managed to get my life to a point where not only was I known by someone I thought be the hottest f******* f***** alive, but shot her ass!Are you kidding?Can we just [get a] a round of applause for me?”