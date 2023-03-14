How to Wear Suits in the Summer Without Breaking a Sweat – Robb Report

Men are probably familiar with this problem: during the colder months, dressing in style is easy. You have layers to play with, and rich, sumptuous fabrics such as cashmere, wool, tweed and corduroy feel great in winter. But when the temperature rises, you have fewer options at your fingertips, and as a result, styling can suffer.

It doesn’t have to be that way, though. AT Robb Reportof House of Robb during South by Southwest, editor Paul Croughton spoke with Matt Woodruff, creative director of bespoke brand J. Mueser. Woodruff shared his thoughts on dressing in style during the summer, when it’s just “not as fun” to put clothes on, as he put it. Below, we outline her five tips for looking sharp while staying cool.

Matt Woodruff todd ritondaro

Start with a solid base: an ideal jacket for summer

You need a good foundation before you can get more creative, and Woodruff thinks the best place to start is in your jacket. You’ll want to find one that you can wear whatever the occasion, whether it’s a daytime meeting or a backyard wedding. A linen jacket is a perennial favorite for good reason, largely unlined other than in the arms, or a shirt-vest will always give you options, if you want to be more casual.

Going for a more casual, but no less stylish top is always a cool option: Woodruff particularly likes J. Mueser’s version of the safari jacket. Much like a chore coat but more put together, the brand’s version is made from lightweight ‘summer suede’ and is completely unlined. It’s a subtle piece perfect for the warmer months.

Crafting is key

Half the battle during the summer is the fabric. Rather than heavy fabric, look for breathable fabrics, especially blends that incorporate wool and other summer staples. These drape well, which means they hang from the body the right way, and they still have body without making you too hot. Another quintessential summer fabric is, of course, linen. Many people may have an aversion to the weave because of the way it inevitably wrinkles, but Woodruff noted that you have to “embrace those characteristics…and understand that it’s part of the story.”

A lightweight herringbone linen todd ritondaro

Shirts: from cotton and linen blends to camp collars

At the risk of saying that obviously, once you have your jacket on, you’ll need something to wear underneath, but your shirt should be sharp enough to work on its own, once you ditch the top layer. Cotton and linen blends have the advantage of being slightly less sheer than linen shirts and wrinkle a bit less, but a linen shirt has a certain boost that can’t be beaten by heat. Woodruff also recommends a lightweight denim western-style shirt when the weather isn’t at its fiercest – details, snaps and pockets can make an eye-catching style statement.

If you’re going tieless, a camp collar shirt is a casual yet smart option and frames the face nicely.

A selection of summer costumes from J. Mueser todd ritondaro

Use tailored pants to frame the simple look

Pants are often overlooked, but are one of the easiest ways to spruce up a very simple outfit. With just a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers or suede loafers, a tailored pair will make you more stylish and elevate your look. Woodruff highlighted the pieces with a pleat or two or an elongated waistband, which creates a neater waistline.

And then, for the big question: Should we wear socks in summer? As with all things stylish dress, it’s all about context, according to Woodruff. If you are wearing a formal blue suit, shirt and tie for a board meeting, then yes, socks are required. But an outdoor summer wedding is a whole different vibe, so here he would show off his ankles to the world like a sandwich between linen pants and a skinny loafer.

So with all of that in mind, remember that just because it’s hot doesn’t mean you can’t turn up the heat on your own outfit.