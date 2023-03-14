Signs of Spring Appear at Bullington | News

Connect with us

Bullington St. Simons Island, a menswear boutique stocked with stylish and timeless men’s clothing and gifts, located in the Frederica North Mall, offers the spring clothes men want to wear to work, to events social and on the golf course this spring.

Its laid-back and eye-catching island, said store owner Steve Bullington.

Bullington, known to locals as Bully, has been in the clothing business for over 50 years and has been a resident of County Glynn for 40 years. The store, he said, gives shoppers in the area an option they haven’t had in several years.

I sell classic and traditional men’s clothing and unique gifts for the country club, resort and lodge lifestyle, which never go out of style, are always in good taste and there is always a new generation that find out, he said.

Its most requested items include two polo-style shirts, both reasonably priced.

The Pro, a variegated 100% microfiber shirt, is available in sizes S to XXL, requires no ironing and will not shrink or fade. Its price is $69.

It’s cooler and more comfortable than regular microfiber, he said.

The Wicker is made from a cotton/microfiber blend. Like the Pro, it does not require ironing and does not shrink or fade. Its price is $49.

Another popular item is the 100% cotton pique thermal vest, which comes in sizes ranging from medium to XXL, and is ideal for warm days that turn into cool evenings. Its price is $79.

It keeps you warm when it’s cold and cool when it’s hot, he said.

Steve Bullington’s experience in the menswear industry is extensive and he has won several design and merchandising awards. He had a men’s showroom at the Atlanta Apparel Mart for 18 years, worked at Ralph Lauren for 22 years and owned a store in Brunswick for five years.

Shoppers won’t find a range of popular branded clothing aimed at the mass market. Rather, Bullington designs, manufactures and markets its own line of merchandise.

Bullington shoppers are greeted at the door by Rosie, the friendliest dog on the island. The store is a delight for the senses. First there are the clothing shelves, filled with sweaters, vests and shirts, all of which are available in rich colors and textures to coordinate perfectly with the range of trousers, slacks and shorts in stock. , depending on where your plans are taking you.

Then there are the gifts. A range of leather goods, including luggage, belts and wallets, cutlery and bar accessories, and wonderfully scented soy candles (poured in Georgia) all carry the Bullington name. Steve is also known for his selection of handcrafted crocodile belts in the USA.

Bullington is the place to shop for all the men on your list, whether you’re looking for something for Christmas, a birthday, a wedding, a groomsman gift or any other special date.

In addition to Steve’s boutique on the island, he does design work for several menswear companies and owns a wholesale division and website, stevebullington.com.

Small Groups: Visit Bullington St. Simons at 3600 Frederica Road in the Frederica North Mall on St. Simons Island, next to Brogens North. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The phone number is 912-771-8457 and the website is stevebullington.com

