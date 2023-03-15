Can bespoke clothing brands slow down our fashion consumption?







Why are made-to-order clothes better? The benefits of made-to-order fashion go far beyond reducing the amount of textile waste, greenhouse gases and pollutants currently generated by the industry. It allows customers to buy clothes specially adapted to their measurements and tastes. This opens new doors for plus size clothing, as well as custom pieces for people with disabilities. Shoppers may request unique fabric combinations, unconventional cuts, lengths or fits. Once the final product arrives, it is essentially a single piece sewn with the best quality. Importantly, because the item will be custom made, it will likely fit perfectly. Unlike fast fashion pieces that can be boxy, fall off the shoulder or waist badly, or end up being too long or too short, items made to be worn are more likely to be treasured and treasured for longer. long periods. All of these fashion elements were once the norm. Returning to this practice means taking a slower approach to fashion, appreciating well-made garments and understanding the work that goes into producing them. We’ve also been lucky because made-to-order clothing brands are on the rise. You won’t have to travel to an upscale neighborhood in your city to have something tailored.

Which brands adopt made-to-measure? Despite what you might think, you won’t have to break the bank to get your hands on a tailored outfit. Sourcing high quality unsold fabrics from sewing workshops, French retailer HouseClo offers items at lower prices than you would find for most items at your local department store. While MainsonClos’ selection of dresses, sets and pants certainly can’t match SHEIN prices, you’ll see why when you feel the quality. Every item sold has been handcrafted at a slower pace and provides customers with peace of mind through full transparency in their supply chain. Another inexpensive, sustainably made-to-order brand worth checking out is Oli the label. Its founder, Olivia Hulme, is a former costume designer and uses end-of-roll fabrics to create unique, hand-sewn wrap dresses that generate zero waste. And for those looking for special occasion dresses or perhaps a little splurge, look no further than London-based boutiques Sanne and Worme. The bespoke brand TRUE was founded in 2017 by Lena McCroary, an experienced seamstress who learned her skills in a boutique on Savile Row, one of London’s most famous central streets. McCroary collaborates with emerging illustrators to showcase their unique and stylish designs in her line. These designs are printed on bold and bright textiles sourced primarily from the UK, with all pieces hand sewn in the Battersea area of ​​South London. While Sanne exudes luxury (and a price to match), worm is wallet-friendly without compromising on elegance. From flowing dresses to coordinating satin suits, her collections are made to order with in-person appointments available upon request to ensure the fit is perfect. As the piles of Western clothing waste continue to pile higher and higher, grossly polluting the landscapes of poorer countries, it’s time to smash the culture of constantly demanding more and more fashion at a speed fast. With vintage markets and rental services enjoying a huge boom in popularity among all generations, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see bespoke clothing making a comeback.

