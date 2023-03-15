HENNESSY XO UNVEILS MASTERPIECE COLLABORATION WITH KIM JONES

Interweaving the rich 150-year heritage of Hennessy XO with Kim Jones’ creative vision, the collaboration includes the Hennessy XO Masterpiece designed by Kim Jonesthe Hennessy XO Limited Edition bottle by Kim Jonesand a first for the brand, the HNY Low by Kim Jones. It is also the first time that the Maison Hennessy has teamed up with a fashion designer, and that Kim Jones collaborates with a brand of spirits.

“We are thrilled to embark on a new odyssey blending cognac and couture with Kim Jonesa creative master of our times,” said Laurent Boillot, CEO of Hennessy. “Inspired by the iconic personality of Hennessy XO, Kim has developed a resolutely contemporary collection that is destined to mark the culture of today and tomorrow.”

For Hennessy XO, Kim Jones pays homage to cognac making and sewing, two processes that touch on understanding science and the natural world as well as craftsmanship and craftsmanship. He follows in the footsteps of a formidable line of great masters who have helped cement the cultural resonance of Hennessy XO over the years, including Frank GehryCai Guo Qiang and Ridley Scott.

“I am fascinated by the rich heritage of Hennessy, a household name behind which craftsmen have spent hundreds of years creating this special cognac,” says Kim Jones. “Storytelling is very important to me, no matter what I design or who I collaborate with, I want my designs to educate and inspire people through the stories they tell.”

HNY DOWN BY KIM JONES: A UNIQUE FASHION PIECE IN LIMITED EDITION

Conceived by Kim Jones and made in a shoe factory belonging to LVMH in Italythe limited edition HNY Low from Kim Jones is inspired by the first basketball shoes. It is made of light cognac-coloured nubuck leather, a material that acquires a patina over time, a reference to precious eaux-de-vie.

Contrasting the classic upper, a tonal engineered grooved rubber sole features a cognac vine imprint and the Hennessy XO x Kim Jones logo on its underside, while the KJ initials and the Hennessy bra bras emblem discreetly adorn the heel.

“I wanted it tall and chic, to reflect both the long heritage of cognac and my own design values,” explains the designer, who also transposed the curves of the Hennessy XO bottle onto the sneaker. “I wanted you to feel like you’re almost looking into the bottle. It’s a cognac glass in the form of sneakers.”

True to the sneakerhead aesthetic, Kim Jones makes packing part of the overall experience. Each pair of HNY Low by Kim Jones comes sheathed in cotton dust bags tied with a premium drawstring, a shape reminiscent of bottles that were wrapped in thick paper when traveling. The sneakers are presented in an oak box that revisits the barrels used to age eaux-de-vie, its wavy top echoing the top of the Hennessy XO Masterpiece designed by Kim Jones.

Retail at a suggested price of 650 eurosthe HNY low by Kim Jones will fall into March 2023 in partnership with HBX as the exclusive global online retail partner, and in select retail spaces.

WHERE COGNAC MEETS COUTURE: THE MASTERPIECE HENNESSY XO AND THE LIMITED EDITION HENNESSY XO DESIGNED BY KIM JONES

Designed exclusively for Hennessy by Kim Jones, produced using 3D printing technology and finished by hand, the sculptural Hennessy XO Masterpiece was produced in just 200 examples. The decanter shows how humanity and technology can work together to create something unique, “like a bespoke couture piece for a bottle,” notes the designer.

The Hennessy XO masterpiece is inspired by the making of Hennessy XO, an art perfected by eight generations of Master Blenders. A specially developed titanium case fully encapsulates the bottle like an architectural second skin. Its twisted pleats evoke both the couture technique of draping and the way in which, at the turn of the 1920se century, Hennessy bottles were carefully hand-wrapped in tissue paper to protect their fragile parchment paper labels. Its base, an undulating oak top, recalls the barrels used to age eaux-de-vie that will then be blended to create Hennessy XO.

While the bottle is completely concealed, the cognac can be extracted using the gun designed by Kim Jones, an elegant and playful ritual for serving a glass of the Hennessy XO blend. As a finishing touch, the carafe itself has been dipped in gradient colors, an effect inspired by the nuances of the different eaux-de-vie selected by the Master Blender to compose Hennessy XO

Said Kim Jones: “When I saw how the vintage Hennessy bottles were packaged, it spoke to me a lot about the value of each of them and the way they were handled. I was particularly touched by their history and the sense of how generations have dedicated their time to making each step of the process better and better.This same process also applies to fashion.

The third element of the collaboration is the Hennessy XO Limited Edition ‘ready-to-wear’ version of the carafe specially designed by Kim Jones. The Hennessy XO bottle is enclosed in a second aluminum skin, its structure highlighting the bottle’s signature shape while evoking a couture silhouette. A true representation of the fusion of fashion and culture with excellence and heritage, the limited-edition bottle is the latest piece from the Hennessy XO x Kim Jones partnership.

“THE FABRIC OF TIME”: A UNIQUE VIDEO UNVEILING BY BLEU DSERT

Just in time for the launch of the collection, Hennessy XO unveils The factory of timea campaign video featuring a cameo by Kim Jones as he enters the Hennessy XO universe. Created by French creative trio Bleu Désert, the video places the collection at the convergence of human and mechanical movement.

Thanks to the artistic spirit of Kim Jones, the piece introduces a strange futuristic environment, halfway between a distillery and a haute couture workshop. An elusive robot takes the viewer through space, slowly discovering the inspiration behind the poetic details of The factory of time passing by an imposing mechanical still. When the robot enters the main room, the Hennessy XO Masterpiece designed by Kim Jones reveals itself under the concealed eye of the creator.

The factory of time and items from the collection will be displayed at select global outlets, each evoking the futuristic elements of collaboration and video through interactive content and experiences.

IN REGARDS TO KIM JONES

Born in London, Kim Jones was already heading with his family to Ecuador at the age of three months. There followed an itinerant childhood, including stays throughout Africa (Ethiopia, Kenya, TanzaniaAnd Botswana) and the Caribbeanwith frequent stops at home in London.

At the age of fourteen, Jones knew he wanted a creative career and he considered graphic design and photography before discovering that fashion was “something I could build a world around”.

Jones attended London prestigious Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design where he earned a master’s degree in menswear. His graduation show was widely covered by the press, which convinced him to launch his eponymous label and the first collection was presented at London Fashion Week in 2003. A stint as a designer for the British sportswear brand Umbro followed. It was the first time that a young, forward-thinking designer had tackled a mass-market menswear brand in the UK and the collaboration was very well received. Jones followed with the design for Great Britain Topman, Mulberry, Alexander McQueen, Alfred Dunhill and others, where he injected his own dynamic blend of high fashion and street style into classic English menswear.

Jones joined Louis Vuitton in 2011 as Men’s Artistic Director and presents his latest collection in January 2018. In March 2018, Jones is named Dior’s artistic director for men’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections. Her first collection was presented in June 2018, during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. In September 2020 Kim Jones is appointed artistic director of couture and womenswear for FENDI and her first collection, Couture Spring/Summer 2021, was presented in Paris In January 2021.

ABOUT HENNESSY

Leader in Cognac, Maison Hennessy shines throughout the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on the Founder by Richard Hennessy spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Located in the heart of the Charente, Hennessy is also an essential pillar of the regional economy. The success and longevity of the House are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born from a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. As the first ISO 14001-certified spirits House, Hennessy combines its capacity for innovation and the support of all its partners to protect this exceptional territory. Flagship of the LVMH group, Hennessy is a major player in French international trade, with 99% of production sold for export, and a global ambassador of the French art of living.

