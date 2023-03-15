Warner Music backs metaverse fashion app DressX for $15M in funding – Ledger Insights





Today, DressX announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Greenfield Capital, with participation from Warner Music, Slow Ventures, The Artemis Fund and Red DAO. DressX is an e-commerce platform for digital clothing. It positions itself as your virtual closet, the metaverse and NFT fashion being an important part of it. But it can also be virtual clothes for your social media profiles. The company already has many collaborations with major brands to its credit. This includes participation in the NFT digital wearables launched by Adidas in November last year, a collaboration with Ready Player Me, the cross-platform avatars. Other major partner brands include Bershka and Coca-Cola. Late last year, Warner Music announced a collaboration to allow its artists to design their own virtual fashion lines. This includes the metaverse but mainly concerns Instagram and SnapChat. “Representation of our future digital selves will be as important and, if you measure by volume of interactions, perhaps more important than how we physically represent ourselves,” said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, WMG at the time. Funds raised will be used to scale DressX, including the interoperability of its digital fashion apparel, the expansion of the NFT marketplace and the growth of partnerships. There is a lot to be gained in digital fashion, especially in the luxury market. Morgan Stanley has estimated that by 2030, luxury goods in the metaverse could generate $50 billion ($60 billion) in revenue. And with that revenue comes a much higher profit margin because the items are digital. Given this reach, many are looking at the market beyond the big brands, each with slightly different positioning. Last year, digital fashion house The Manufacturer raised a Series A round of $14 million. She also has a collaboration with Adidas and initially created several of her own designs. However, it has now launched fashion design tools to enable digital fashion co-creation. Another actor is the Institute of Digital Fashion which recently worked with H&M on its Metaverse Design Story. With DressX’s positioning as a digital closet, it also faces competition from avatar platforms such as Genies, which launched an NFT fashion marketplace. While there’s already a lot of activity, given the early stage of the Metaverse, there’s a lot more to come.

