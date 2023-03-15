



Men’s golf picks up first win of season The USF men’s golf team, trailing 10 strokes going into the final round, saw a 20-stroke turnover to outrun the field of 18 at the Ross Collegiate Classic by 10 strokes. Consistency was key as the Bulls shot three rounds of 283 for a total of 849, their second-lowest score of the season. The victory marked the 21st tournament win under head coach Steve Bradley a program record and the 51st in the top five under the ninth-year head coach. Paving the way for the Bulls was in second year Jacques Peacock who shot 9 under par 207 en route to a third-place finish. In the final round, Peacock shot a six under 66, which included an eagle, to tie his career-low score and best performance as a Bull since transferring from West Carolina. Right behind Peacock, sophomore Shubham Jaglan carded a par 211 from 5 under to finish fourth. Jaglan had an eagle on his way to shoot a 69 in the first round. His fourth place earned him his second top 10 of the season. Junior Sam Nicholson notched his second top 10 of the season, shooting 2-under 214 to finish tied for seventh. With a final round of 71, Nicholson moved up 10 places in the standings. In the third round, freshman Nino Palmquist improved nine places on the leaderboard to finish tied for 14e, his best result as a Taurus. His total of one par 217 is also the best of the season and of his career.

Second year Chase Gullikson rounded out the Bulls’ effort, shooting rounds of 75, 73 and 76 to finish tied for 42nd at 4 of 224. Head Coach Quote Steve Bradley “I’m proud of all of them. It’s been a very crazy year. They kept working hard all year without seeing results. Today’s round validates their efforts. I hope now that they will believe in them as much as Coach Caldwell and I already believe in them. Winning is never easy and we are so happy for them.” Bulls Team Scores

Place RD1 RD2 RD3 TOTAL 3 Jacques Peacock 7170 66 -9 (207)

4 Shubham Jaglan 69 69 73 -5 (211)

T7 Sam Nicholson 71 7271 -2 (214)

T14 Nino Palmquist 72 72 73 +1 (217)

T42 Chase Gullikson 75 73 76 +8 (224) Tournament Team Scores

Location RD1 RD2 RD3 TOTAL 1 South Florida283283 283-15 (849)

2 Loyola Maryland 282274 303-5 (859)

T3 Elon 288279 301+4 (868)

T3 George Washington University 287296 285 +4 (868)

5 University of Miami (Ohio) 282292296 +6 (870)

6 Loyola University – Chicago 296287288 +7 (871)

7 William and Mary 293284304 +17 (881)

8 Bowling Green 290301293 +20 (884)

9 St. John’s 292297301 +26 (890)

10 George Mason 294285313 +28 (892)

11 Georgetown 295300301 +32 (896)

12 Saint Joseph – PA 300 299298 +33 (897)

13 Villanova 300295303 +34 (898)

14 Old Dominion 296301302 +35 (899)

15 Towson 304290307 +37 (901)

16 East Michigan 303301298 +38 (902)

17 Ohio 298303305 +42 (906)

18 St. Bonaventure 305296314 +51 (915) Notable The Bulls led the field in scoring par-5s at 4.33 and played par-5s at -40 for the tournament.

USF tied for the lead with five Eagles in the tournament.

With 55 birdies, the Bulls had the second-highest total. Next exit The Bulls return to action April 3-4 at the Wofford Classic in Spartanburg, SC. The event is hosted by Wofford and will be played at Country Cub of Spartanburg in Spartanburg, NC. About USF Men’s Golf

The USF men’s golf program has won 17 conference titles and seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five American Athletic Conference Tournament championships in a wire-to-wire fashion, winning four straight from 2015 to 2018. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and has earned nine straight NCAA Region appearances, including a 6e place finish in NCAA championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradley who has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have won 20 tournaments under Bradley at the start of the 2022-23 season, by far the most under any coach in the history of the program.

– #GoBulls

