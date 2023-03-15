Inside Anshula Kapoor’s First ‘Chaotic Fun’ Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week





Anshula Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anshulakapoor) Hey folks, Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister, Anshula Kapoor walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for the first time last Friday and we can all agree that she killed it on stage. On Tuesday, Anshula shared a video from her big day and explained how this opportunity came to her doorstep just hours before the show started. In the video, we can see the star, Anshula, owner of the stage as she walks up the ramp looking all glam. Wearing a phenomenal silver dress designed by Ridhi Bansal and Mohit Rai, Anshula captivated the audience as she walked with confidence and a wide smile. Also featured in the video are fellow stars Sonakshi Sinha, Anaita Shroff Adjania and Antara Marwah. The bonus is of course actor Arjun Kapoor, who can be seen standing and cheering on Anshula. Sharing the video, Anshula paid tribute to the creators as well as her brother Arjun for being her greatest cheerleader. “So I did one thing last Friday. It’s not too busy that I’d wake up at 5am to catch a flight back to town!! But then there’s @mohitrai. A day before the show I get the occasional call from him, and he’s going to walk for @itrhofficial tomorrow afternoon? Do it na! My first ramp walk and the only way to describe it is chaotic fun! Honestly always in disbelief this happened but i’m so glad i said yes Thank you @itrh_ridhibansal @ruchikrishnastyles @mohitrai @nannika.bhuptani everyone from @teammrstyles and obviously @rahulgangs_ for making me feel amazed and holding on through it all. @arjunkapoor I love you. I can jump out of my comfort zone because I know I have you in my corner to catch me if I slip up. Thanks for being my cheerleader loudest girl (literally this time hehe),” Anshula wrote in her caption. Take a look at the video here: Last week, Arjun Kapoor shared a video of the event on Instagram. We see the actor shouting at his sister. On such a special occasion, Arjun Kapoor missed their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012 after a long battle with cancer. In his note, the actor wrote, Hope you watch her today and miss your smiling mom to see what your daughter has grown to be Proud of you, Ansh You inspire me to never give up. Anshula Kapoor, however, was quick to respond. She dropped a love-filled note for her brother in the comments. It read, I love you, bhai. Anshula also added a red heart to it. Actress Kriti Sanon thought it was cute. According to Anushka Sharam and Bhumi Pednekar, the message was so sweet. Singer Sophie Choudry spoke out on behalf of everyone when she wrote, You are beautiful. Karan Boolani dropped a bunch of emojis below the post. Karan is married to Anshula’s cousin, Rhea Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor also shared a bunch of red hearts under the post. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor have followed suit. Take a look at the video here: Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/inside-anshula-kapoors-chaotic-fun-ramp-debut-at-lakme-fashion-week-3860452 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos