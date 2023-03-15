’90s Fashion Trends We’re Still Wearing (and Doing) Today

Chances are at least one of your outfits from the past month pays homage to 90s fashion trends of yesteryear, whether you like it or not. Retro style has a sneaky way of creeping into closets, without completely taking over with cuts that scream vintage! but item by item. An earring here, a velvet choker there, a few frolics in a pair of combat boots. Before you know it, strangers will stop you on the street and tell you your outfit has major Cindy Crawford vibes (we can only dream).

As with any other decade in fashion, some trends come and some go, never to be seen again. But the ’90s were a particularly dynamic time for micro style, bold accessories and plenty of pockets. We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic style cues from the 90s ready to repurpose.

Slip Dresses

You can’t walk to a wedding reception or a club without spotting at least one slip-on dress on the dance floor. They come in all colors, they’re sexy and comfortable (a hard combo to nail), and you can find them in all price ranges and sizes. Strappy dresses are characterized by their spaghetti straps (usually adjustable!) hem. You can find shorter strap dresses, but the classic ones skim the shin.

thick headbands

Headbands in general were a favorite when it came to ’90s outfits, but there’s something about the usually chunky braided style that has the stylish masses back in its grasp once again. We could also thank Blair Waldorf for the resurgence, but either way, they’re back. Placed on long or short hair, chunky headbands are a romantic cherry on top of any outfit you wear.

Bike shorts

They are no longer reserved for the gym. Bike shorts are surprisingly versatile, whether you pair them with a sports bra and blazer or throw them over a crew-neck sweatshirt, Princess Diana style. And while black bike shorts are the most popular choice these days, they’re still available in every color of the rainbow. However, you’ll see fewer neon pairs walking down the sidewalk than you would in a rack of ’90s clothes.

combat boots

Combat boots have been a fashion mainstay for decades, but 90s grunge fashion was built from shoes. Doc Martens may be the most popular brand, loved for their diverse collection of boot styles, but there are so many different styles on the market. Classic combat boots are secured with laces, but there are models with zippers available. Either way, the heavyweight design is inspired by military boots worn by soldiers in combat.

claw pliers

When a simple headband just isn’t enough, consider stepping back in time and pulling all those locks together with a bobby pin for the perfect 90s look. Available in a range of sizes and designs, this is a simple plastic design that traps locks in place. In the 90s, they were used in casual outfits as a way to quickly get rid of facial hair. Today, you’ll see them in everything from walks to the farmers market to wedding day hairstyles.

velvet suits

Velvet, in general, was a big part of 1990s fashion. Today it’s used more intentionally, especially in suits. Whether it’s a velvet collar or a full example of how velvet can completely cover a body, texture is a playful touch on formal wear.

Plaid flannel shirts

Come to think of it, plaid flannel may never have gone off the rails. There aren’t many (casual) situations where flannel isn’t a good choice: it’s perfect for hiking, trips to the grocery store, lounging around the house, or hanging out with friends.

Baby t shirts

Bellies were all the rage when it came to 90s fashion trends. Not quite crop tops, baby t-shirts simply look like a smaller version of a regular length t-shirt. Sometimes they have colored cuffs on the sleeves and neckline, sometimes they don’t. But they are painfully adorable and have made a comeback.

Belt bags

There is a big difference in how fanny packs are worn today, compared to the 1990s. Instead of looping them around the waist as they were designed to be worn, but slung across the body like a small clutch easy to access, it’s even easier to put on and take off. JanSport was the main supplier of fanny packs in the 90s, but today you will find many other options, including luxury leather fanny packs.

Flared jeans

This one is a bit divisive, but flare jeans are here again. The flare may not beastall like 30 years ago, but it went with the slight kick of the figure.

Hoop earrings

Large, chunky earrings were the anchor of many jewelry boxes in the 1990s. Today, you can find many vintage options, as well as braided designs, thin hoops, chunky hoops, and wave hoops. . It’s a wonderful world of hoops.

Scrunchies

Much like hair claws, scrunchies were a fun way to jazz up a simple hairstyle. Most often they were colored and made with excess fabric so that they fanned out around the ponytail (or ballerina-style bun). Today, they bring the same playful vibe to heads around the world.

crop tops

Unlike baby tops, crop tops look a bit lacking in shirting at the bottom and we mean that in a fun and stylish way. Paired with high-waisted pants, a crop top can serve as a powerful look.

Transparent fabrics

Whether it was a mesh dress with bold appliques dotted in important areas or sheer tops paired with a tube top, sheer clothing had a big moment in the 1990s. It’s still a fabric super fun to play with, especially when there are little mesh moments hidden in your cut.

Colorful sunglasses

Bonus points if you can find a pair of colored cat eye lenses and even more points if the sunglasses don’t actually cover your entire optical region. From pink and orange to blue and green, there are all kinds of directions to take this everlasting trend.

cargo pants

Pair a pair of combat boots with cargo pants and you could have dropped into any 90s concert hall with a mosh pit. Some styles had drawcords at the ankles for a parachute-y vibe, while others were cut off. You can find these two products and many more in stores today.

Corset Tops

The late fashion designer Thierry Mugler was instrumental in popularizing the corset top in the early 90s, and if you can find an original, you’re in for a treat. Available in all kinds of patterns and colors, a truly retro design detail is the lace-up front, a feminine touch for any pair of jeans or cargo pants.