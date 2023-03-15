Tia Booth Says Yes to Her Wedding Dress and Sends Gorgeous Save the Dates: I Love It!





instagram Big week of wedding planning! Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth got engaged to Taylor Mock last April during a Bachelor Live on Stage show. The two have since welcomed their adorable baby boy Tatum and are now back to wedding planning ahead of their big day later this year! This week, Tia took to social media to share some major wedding planning updates. First, she shared that she’s officially found her dream wedding dress and it was an easy decision for her. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. Alongside a photo at Anne Barge’s wedding showroom, Tia wrote: Quick and easy! I knew exactly what I wanted and can’t wait to see it come to life!! Any guesses on what style?? Dream dress designed by @annebarge. How exciting! Tias BFF and fellow Bachelor Nation star Raven Gates Gottschalk also took to Instagram to share a photo of Tia and Taylors to save the date of their upcoming nuptials. instagram Raven shared the gorgeous photo and wrote: While I was gone look what I got in the mail! Tia & Taylors save the date! Already on the fridge. Tia shared the post and wrote, Lots of people said don’t magnet save the dates but I love it!!! What a fun idea! We can’t wait to see Tia and Taylor’s wedding day come together. It’s going to be so beautiful!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bachelornation.com/2023/03/14/tia-booth-says-yes-to-her-wedding-dress-and-sends-out-gorgeous-save-the-dates-i-love-it/

