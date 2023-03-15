Luxury shoes considered more expensive in China, is it sustainable?





If you buy a pair of luxury shoes in China, you are going to pay significantly more than your fellow consumers in other major overseas markets, including the neighboring Asian country of Japan and its western counterparts such as the EU, UK United and the US. It was revealed in the Deciphering luxury shoes report released in early February by Lectra, a Partisan digital data services provider. Data recorded by Retviews, a competitive intelligence platform for fashion brands and retailers owned by Lectra, shows that global luxury brands have significantly higher prices in China for their men’s shoe offerings. Global luxury brands have significantly higher prices in China for their men’s shoe offerings.” Focusing on four of the top 10 luxury brands that have gained popularity among high-income Chinese luxury shoe shoppers, the report found that Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta had the smallest price difference, which makes it 14% more expensive in China while its French counterpart Louis Vuitton had prices that were almost double in the Chinese market compared to the European market. Prices for shoes produced by Ferragamo, another Italian luxury shoemaker, and Prada, however, were even 50% higher. The reason there is price differentiation is partly due to cross-border transportation costs. A luxury industry insider who asked not to be named said the pandemic coupled with the global inflation crisis has only pushed prices further. He also told Dao Insights that the increased demand for luxury men’s shoes seen in the market also plays a role in this event. The latest discoveries Douyin Luxury Industry 2022 Annual Report published by Trend Insight, a market research institute under ByteDance, reflect his views. The luxury footwear category seems to have broadened its position as a whole within China’s luxury consumption, especially in the digital landscape. In 2022, the Chinese version of TikTok saw 89.4% growth in views of content related to luxury footwearclosely followed by luxury clothing (126.6%). Men are the leading consumer force in this category, accounting for 80% of online luxury shoe shoppers. Men are the leading consumer force in this category. They represent 80% of online luxury shoe buyers, with the majority being social media savvy age groups between 18 and 23. In terms of styles, derbies and heels are on the rise. Such an appetite for luxury footwear among this demographic could also lead other luxury brands to raise their prices for the market. There is definitely a trend [amongst brands] to set a higher point in China as there is stronger purchasing power, the market insider added. Despite consumer enthusiasm, the industry expert, however, don’t think having such a large price differentiation for the lucrative market is a sustainable strategy for long-term global luxury brands. During the COVID years, the Chinese did not travel. The brands were therefore trying to make the most of the local market. But don’t forget that Chinese people love to travel and Chinese tourists are about 35% [as of 2019] of the world’s luxury purchases. Such significant price differentiation for China is not a sustainable strategy for global luxury brands in the long run. It is reported that the willingness of mainland Chinese shoppers to travel hit an all-time high at 76% after its borders reopened on Jan. 8, accelerating market recovery in regions like Asia-Pacific and mainland Europe. While the subsequent COVID tests imposed by some European countries on inbound travelers from China have potentially slowed the restart of the latter, the market picture should be brighter as member countries discarded COVID tests for travelers from China in mid-February. Speaking from his base in Italy and seeing more and more Chinese tourists returning, the luxury watcher continued, You [brands] do not want to penalize Chinese consumers who have refrained from buying on the local market by charging more for their products than those on the European market, for example. This is true as people are starting to travel and now have more choices. This will reduce the price difference accordingly.

