Antara Marwah shows off her baby bump at Fashion Week and dedicates her walk to her daughter Thea: “Have courage”





Image taken from a video shared by Antara Marwah. (courtesy: between_m) Fashion designer Antara Marwah is making headlines for the right reasons. Antara, who is married to actor and businessman Mohit Marwah, flaunted her baby bump on the ramp during Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. She is pregnant with their second child. Antara, wearing a shimmering white top with a plunging neckline and matching skirt, walked the ramp for Itrh. Now, Antara has shared some moments from the event with a special message for her daughter Thea. At the end of the video which concludes with a visual of her on the ramp Antara dedicates the glamorous walk to her eldest daughter. In the video, she included the note, This walk is dedicated to my TheaTo always follow your (heart emoji). To have courage. Always be your biggest cheerleader. And @mohitrai for convincing me of this Goddess energy! In the caption she said, In the days of my goddess. It takes a village to make you feel and look so good and convince you to walk that ramp, only gratitude for @mohitrai @itrhofficial, glam by @makeupbyvishakha, all the girls who helped style at the dressing, in awe of all you will do! Mohit Marwah was the perfect doting husband who commented with a heart-eye emoji. In response to the message, actress Amy Jackson said: WOW! Goddess, with a heart icon. Mohit’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Maheep Kapoor responded with heart-eye emojis. See the post here: Antara Marwah wasn’t the only beauty from the Kapoor clan to walk the ramp for Itrh at Lakme Fashion Week. Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor, also represented the brand on the ramp. Sharing previews from the show, Anshula said, “So I did something last Friday. It’s not crowded, I’d wake up at 5am to catch a flight back to town. But there is Mohit Rai. A day before the show, I get a call from him, and he’s going to walk for Itrh tomorrow afternoon? Just do it na. Itrh is founded by stylist Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal. Speaking about the new experience, she said: My first ramp walk and the only way to describe it is chaotic fun! Honestly, still in disbelief that this happened, but I’m so glad I said yes and thanked his team, Thanking her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, she wrote, I love you. I can get out of my comfort zone because I know I have you in my corner to catch me if I slip up. Thank you for being my loudest cheerleader (literally this time hehe). See the full post here: Meanwhile, Antara and Mohit Marwah have been married since 2018. While Antara is a stylist, Mohit is known for his work on projects such as ugly And Raag Desch.

