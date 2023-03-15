Connect with us

Stylist for LeBron’s wife Savannah James during her viral red carpet takeover – WWD

 


LeBron James had a visceral reaction to his wife Savannah James arriving in a Sergio Hudson mermaid dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday in Los Angeles: “GOT DAMNNNNNN!”

The NBA superstar’s comment has gone viral – with 1.7 million likes on a photo posted to his Instagram page.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Savannah James attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Savanna James

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“It will be a first, one of our first big rugs,” her stylist Casey “Icon” Billingsley told WWD ahead of the star-studded party, teasing the white-hot look. “I’m so thrilled because we’re working with a black designer.

“These are the moments that I think will propel her even further into the stratosphere.”

James and Icon have been a Sync Pair since 2021, when they were connected through mutual friends. She adds to his growing list of clients, which includes actresses Novi Brown, Amber Riley and Coco Jones.

A photo of Casey “Icon” Billingsley in Europe.

COURTESY OF CASEY “ICON” BILLINGSLEY

“It’s one thing to be with a starlet, someone who’s famous and wants to change their style or introduce themselves to a new audience, but that was something completely different,” he said. .

The duo delivered and curated a range of different looks, including their standout moment in a Schiaparelli pinstripe suit during LeBron’s record-breaking NBA game on Feb. 7, when he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“When I first started working with her, it was like she was literally stepping out of her cocoon,” Icon said.

In setting up the outfit for the historic game, Icon and James didn’t actually solidify anything ahead of time. “She didn’t know what LeBron was wearing earlier in the day. By the time I got home, LeBron had already introduced himself to Crypto [Arena] and pictures of what he was wearing started circulating,” Icon said, adding that LeBron was wearing black.

LeBron and Savannah James pose for a photo with their family at the end of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on February 7 in Los Angeles.

LeBron and Savannah James pose for a photo with their family at the end of the Oklahoma City Thunder game against Los Angeles Lakers on February 7 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

When James asked Icon if she should wear black to coordinate with her hubby, he replied, “He has his moment tonight. Let’s not bleed on him. You must also have your own moment tonight. The cameras are going to be on you, everyone’s focused on the whole family, and you’re the matriarch.

“As she left the house the staff were cheering because it was so beautiful,” Icon later added, saying that to date James’ match day outfit is the most liked post on his Instagram.

His other standout style moment came during Milan Fashion Week, where LeBron once again took to his Instagram to shout to his wife, “OK, now you just showed up,” part of LeBron’s caption read under a photo of his wife on February 25. received over 27,000 likes.

Savannah James' all-lace outfit worn by Icon during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Savannah James’ all-lace outfit worn by Icon during Milan Fashion Week in February.

COURTESY OF CASEY “ICON” BILLINGSLEY

Dressed in an all-lace black jumpsuit, James took to her 2 million Instagram followers to show her touring the whole of Europe in February, attending a number of events during the week of the fashion.

Icon told WWD he wanted the socialite to “have fun” with the look. He mentioned that part of the reason things work out so well with James is because she’s open to trying new things.

“Hitting the stage, going all-in and taking those bold picks was a seed that I watered over time,” he said. “Lately it’s really flourished and she understands what it all means and how she’s inserted into the conversation from a fashion perspective.”

