Lululemon stock: expected to outperform peers (NASDAQ: LULU)

Investment thesis

Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) has struggled in recent months, with the stock down almost 30% from its 52-week high, currently trading at the same level as in May 2020. I think the pullback presents a solid opportunity to purchase for long-term investors. THE the company’s affluent target demographic should provide strong resilience despite the slowing economy, while the men’s segment and the reopening of China are two growth drivers that should boost its financial performance in the near term. Thanks to these catalysts, the company’s latest earnings continue to show strong growth across the board with few signs of slowing. After the decline, the current valuation also looks discounted on a historical basis and should offer decent upside potential. Therefore, I rate the LULU stock as a buy at the current price.

Why will lululemon Surpass?

I think Lululemon will outperform other mainstream athleisure brands in the near term thanks to a few catalysts. First of all, the men’s segment should continue to be a growth driver. Lululemon has a strong presence among women but the penetration rate among men is still very low, which presents an opportunity. According to the company, its awareness among women in the United States is 38%, while it is only 11% for men. The figure in international markets is even lower for men. In China it is 4% while in Germany it is 1%. The company is trying to improve its penetration rate by taking advantage of major menswear markets such as Mr. DOORMAN as a distribution channel and is hugely successful. He has grown the men’s segment at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 28% and the management team hopes to double segment revenue over the next three years, which I believe is quite feasible.

The reopening of China should also give the company a solid boost. As mentioned above, Lululemons brand awareness in international markets is relatively low. China is one of its main growth areas, as the company expects the country become its second market within 5 years. The plan has been interrupted by prolonged shutdowns in China with a third of its stores temporarily closed, but they are finally reopening as foot traffic returns. It aims to expand further in the country by tripling its number of stores from 71 currently to 220 by 2026, which should help drive growth.

With the economy expected to slow further in the coming year, demand for Lululemons should hold up well and show strong resilience. Unlike generic sports brands such as NIKE (NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), the company has a much more affluent customer base with stronger buying power. They are relatively unaffected by the high rate of inflation thanks to higher incomes and savings. Their customers are also very loyal and loyal thanks to the company’s strong brand image. Unless we are heading into a severe recession, I don’t foresee them drastically changing their spending habits.

Finances and evaluation

lululemon announced its latest results in December and it posted strong growth despite a difficult macroeconomic environment. The company reported revenue of $1.86 billion, up 28% year-on-year (YOY) from $1.45 billion. Revenue growth was 31% at constant exchange rates. Growth is driven by strong momentum in the international segment, which grew 41% year-on-year. North America revenues were weaker but still grew 26% year-on-year. Total comparable sales increased 22% in the quarter. Due to inflationary pressures, the gross margin decreased by 130 basis points, from 57.2% to 55.9%. Gross profit increased 25% from $829.4 million to $1.04 billion.

The bottom line was also exceptional, as management did an excellent job of managing the pace of spending. SG&A (sales, general and administrative) expenses were $684.2 million versus $545.1 million, up 25.5% year-over-year. This translated into a 37% increase in operating profit, from $258 million to $352.4 million. The operating margin also increased by 120 basis points, from 17.8% to 19%. Diluted EPS was $2.00 compared to $1.44.

The most criticized part of earnings this quarter was the rise in inventory, which was up 85% year-on-year. However, I’m not too worried. The company was gearing up for the holiday season, so stocking up on inventory makes sense. Most inventory is made up of basic basic styles, so the risks of seasonal markdowns are limited.

Meghan Frank, CFO, on inventory levels:

I also note that non-seasonal staples continue to represent approximately 45% of our inventory. We remain satisfied with our inventory levels, which position us well to meet customer demand in the fourth quarter.

After hindsight, Lululemons’ valuation looks very reasonable. The company is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 32.6x, which is among the lowest levels in recent years, as seen in the chart below. It represents a significant discount of 40.6% from its 5-year average of 54.9x. The valuation is also slightly lower than peers such as Nike, which trades at a P/E ratio of 33.2x. Yet Nike’s revenue growth rate of 17.3% is much lower than Lululemons’ rate of 28%. I think the company’s continued strong growth should be able to support an expansion in multiples towards historical averages.

Takeaway Investors

I think Lululemon should outperform its peers in the near term and the recent decline presents a great buying opportunity. The company’s affluent clientele alongside the male segment and the reopening of China should continue to fuel growth despite the slowing economy. Recent earnings have shown broad-based strong growth and the inventory problem is overblown in my view. Its valuation is well below its 5-year average, but its fundamentals and growth remain excellent. The current price level should provide a significant upside and I view the company as a buy.