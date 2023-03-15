Fashion
CDLP’s Andreas Palm and Christian Larson: Validation through retail partners is key to being competitive
In 2016, CEO Andreas Palm and Creative Director Christian Larson joined forces to launch Stockholm-based CDLP to Make Men’s Underwear Count.
We never cared about the underwear ourselves, because there wasn’t much to worry about, Palm said in the latest episode of the Glossy Podcast. So we designed for ourselves, at first; we made a product that we wanted to wear.
It quickly caught the attention of fashion authorities, including GQ and Esquire in the UK, who wrote about the new masculinity and durability the brand was bringing to the category, Palm said. Additionally, retailers including Mr. Porter and Barneys showed early interest by placing orders.
Over the next seven years, CDLP expanded into product categories including sleepwear and swimwear. His companies have also developed significant activities in international markets; the United States generates the majority of its sales and its recent launch in the Middle East.
This year, as the brand approaches profitability, the founders aim to develop the women’s category, launched in September.
Below are additional highlights from the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity.
Validation via wholesale
Palm: Direct channels have always been the main part of our business. But I can’t underestimate the importance of having [retail] the partners. We started by selling at Maxfield in LA and Appartement Berlin. This led to dialogue with Mr. Porter, MatchesFashion, Browns, etc. We [started selling] in a department store in Stockholm, Sweden, called NK, which is “the” department store. And Barneys was a milestone. We opened with them in New York, Chicago and San Francisco right from the start. All of this was super important to us. In the age of direct-to-consumer, the advantage was that anyone could build a brand and say, We do the best. But the problem is that there were 100 brands a month saying that, or saying, we disrupt that [product category]. And sometimes that’s not enough. Someone has to validate this. As soon as we started working with Mr. Porter, they created an article that said: Our favorite underwear brands. We were at #1, and they featured two other brands that had been around for 50-60 years. It gave us a lot of validation. Today, adding a new wholesale partner wouldn’t make a big difference. But in the beginning, for a brand to take on the giants, like we did, getting that kind of validation is key. But wholesale has never been more than 15-30% [of our sales].”
Male sensual evolution
Larson: “Our reason for being is to be there for this man who has started to care more about his business, his clothes. Most men, if you ask them around [the time we launched], would not necessarily have given much thought to underwear; they saw it as a necessity. We felt there was maybe a little cultural shift where men started to think more about what they wore underneath and choose clothes more carefully, also allowing themselves to feel sensual. Maybe if I asked my dad, ‘Have you ever felt sensual in your underwear?’ I don’t think he knows what to answer. But if I ask friends around me now, I think they’re much more confident in talking about their sensuality. Underwear is what you put on first in the morning and what you take off last or not at all. It is the garment you wear the most. So it has a strong connection to the way we look when we’re almost naked. And we men are going through a cultural shift over the last 10 years that’s been quite dramatic, in how we think about these things.
A new focus on profitability
Palm: “There has always been tremendous interest in investing in companies like ours that have direct sales, a consumer relationship and strong growth. We have experienced nearly 100% year-over-year growth since our inception. Everyone in venture capital or venture capital backed companies knows that everything has changed in 2022. Like many other brands, we have moved from growth to profitability, which we are approaching soon to ensure that we secure a long runway. We don’t build corporate values to build corporate values. We are building a great business that will pay off over time. We were backed by venture capital in the beginning, and we’ve been approached by so many people who wanted to invest over the last couple of years, but that climate has changed in the last year. I felt sorry for the [many] big brands that ran out of money last year, because all of a sudden the whole venture capital industry just did a 180 degree turn and stopped funding companies. For some companies, it is difficult to turn to profitability so quickly. But we, and some other brands, had the right circumstances to be able to do that.
