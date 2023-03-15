Fashion
Mystery surrounds perfectly preserved silk garment found in shipwreck off the coast of the Netherlands
Mystery surrounds a perfectly preserved silk dress, which has survived almost four centuries at the bottom of the sea.
It was discovered in a shipwreck near the small Dutch island of Texel, 60 miles north of Amsterdam, and researchers have come up with different theories about the origin of the red silk dress.
The merchant ship sank around 1650 and it was almost forgotten, until a storm blew away the silt that had covered it for hundreds of years.
Divers then discovered the wreckage in 2014 – including the miraculously preserved silk dress.
Other treasures recovered from the ship included a silver dress, book covers – one of which the researchers believe could link the find to the Stuart dynasty – and what appeared to be 17th-century women’s toiletries. .
Divers discovered the miraculously preserved silk dress embroidered with silver and gold threads (pictured) in 2014
The dress is embroidered with silver and gold threads, implying that it belonged to a wealthy and powerful woman.
Along with the other items from the ship, the dress was displayed in an exhibition at the Kaap Skil Museum in Texel.
The treasures will also be the subject of an upcoming documentary called The Dress and the Shipwreck, a podcast and a digital reconstruction.
The silk dress has attracted more museum visitors than usual during the winter months since it went on display in November, said Corina Hordijk, the museum’s artistic director. New York Times.
She added: “The thought that this dress was at the bottom of the sea for centuries is insane.
“The last person who touched it before that was probably the person who carried it.”
The dress is thought to be 30 years old when it was loaded onto the ship. Researchers said she was likely created for an older woman, as she was larger than usual in size.
Arnold van Bruggen, director of the discovery documentary, said: “These dresses were incredibly expensive. These dresses would not have been seen outside royal court circles.
Tijtske Mussche, who produced the podcast accompanying the documentary, added that the dresses and other found objects can help shine a light on 17th-century women after the stories mainly focused on naval men.
Mr van Bruggen and Ms Mussche told The New York Times they arrived at three plausible theories about the origin of the dress after talking to historians, scientists and other researchers.
The first possibility is that the dress belonged to a theater company fleeing England, while the second points to the dress and other items belonging to the deceased wife of an ambassador and had been on their way back to England since Constantinople.
The merchant ship sank around 1650 near the Dutch coast and it was all but forgotten, until a storm washed away the silt that had covered it for centuries (Pictured: A photo of a diver searching for ‘wrecks from the upcoming documentary The Dress and the Shipwreck)
This dress was found by divers off the Dutch island of Texel in August 2014
The silk fabric, gold and silver thread, and intricate design, all preserved for almost 400 years, suggest that the dress must have belonged to a wealthy individual.
The third theory is that they belonged to a wealthy Eastern European family fleeing the Thirty Years’ War.
In addition to the silk robe, a book was found on board, which researchers believe may indicate a connection to the Stuart dynasty, particularly after a letter was discovered which proves that one of the ships carrying the retinue of Queen Henrietta Maria, wife of Charles I, to Holland in 1642 sank in the same area as the new discovery.
Therefore, the researchers suggested that the dress Could have belonged to Jane Ker, Countess of Roxburghe, the Queen’s controversial Catholic adviser who accompanied her on the trip in the early years of the English Civil War.
Divers on the Dutch island of Texel frequently come across old wrecks because the area was used by ships as a safe harbor while they plowed through the North Sea, and many got into trouble entering or leaving the area .
A Dutch expert said the dress was the first complete garment of the time to be found in the country.
