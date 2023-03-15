Zara owner Inditex outperforms H&M in fast fashion contest





Fast fashion retailers raise prices

All eyes are on China’s performance

Inditex shares outperformed rival H&M MADRID/STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) – Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) will take on Sweden’s H&M (HMb.ST) on Wednesday when the world’s biggest fast fashion retailers report their respective results, competing for attract buyers while managing rising energy, labor and shipping costs. Retailers around the world are still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in China where restrictions were only recently lifted. H&M and Inditex have been forced to raise prices as the cost of producing clothes has risen, but Inditex – whose other brands include Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear and Oysho – has been better able to continue selling clothes at higher prices. “Inditex has a better ability to pass on price increases because its customer base is less price-sensitive, while H&M competes more directly with cheaper players like Shein,” said Nicolas Champ, retail industry analyst at Barclays in Paris. Chinese online fashion retailer SHEIN is expected to raise about $2 billion in a new funding round this month and is targeting a U.S. listing in the second half of this year, three people with knowledge of its operations told Reuters. planes. Inditex – the world’s largest fast fashion retailer – is expected to record annual sales of 32.65 billion euros ($35 billion), topping pre-pandemic levels, thanks in part to aggressive expansion into the states United States, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv. Inditex’s fiscal year runs from February 1 to January 31. H&M is expected to post an 11% increase in sales for the quarter, according to a separate Refinitiv poll of analysts, ahead of the March 31 quarterly results. H&M has raised prices in recent quarters, but in January chief executive Helena Helmersson said the company had not fully passed on cost increases to shoppers and swallowed some of them, which hurt profits. H&M, whose other brands include Arket, Cos, Monki and Weekday, has also been hurt by soaring shipping costs as the pandemic disrupted global supply chains. Half of Inditex’s suppliers are located near its headquarters in A Corua, a port city in northwestern Spain, which the company says allows it to speed up production times compared to its competitors. Inditex shares outperformed H&M, which has been slower to raise prices. Inditex outclasses H&M “Having a long position in Inditex and a short position in H&M was a successful trade,” Champ said. However, he added, Inditex will have to answer questions from analysts on Wednesday about its medium and long-term growth plans. Analysts predict that 2023 will be a tougher year for Inditex, partly due to rising operating costs after giving employees in its home market of Spain a 20% pay rise. The performance of Inditex in China, which accounted for 4.7% of pre-tax profit in 2021, will also be watched closely. Inditex closed 34 stores in mainland China in its 2021 financial year. H&M, which has struggled in China after concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang led to a social media-inspired boycott by shoppers, did not provide Chinese sales figures for its fiscal year 2022 – a departure from previous years where it gave a breakdown of its top 10 markets. ($1 = 0.9325 euros) Reporting by Corina Pons in Madrid and Marie Mannes in Stockholm, Additional reporting by Helen Reid in London, Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

