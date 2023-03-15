Men’s basketball falls to Black Hills State in regional final





CANYON, TX In a game that saw 14 lead changes and 14 ties, the West Texas A&M men’s basketball team saw their season come to a heartbreaking close Tuesday night in the South Central Regional Championship game. The Buffs, winners of regular season titles and Lone Star Conference tournaments, end the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 27-7. After the game, Damion Thorton And Julius Brown were named to the South Central Region All-Tournament Squad. The leaders

Damion Thorton posted his best game as the Buff on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 29 points on 10-15 shooting from the field, 4-4 on three and 5-6 from the free throw line. Thornton also had a team-high six rebounds to go along with two steals, an assist and a blocked shot. Larry Sage also hit double digits, scoring 19 points. How did it happen Black Hills State took a 7-0 lead to start the game in front of 2,576 fans inside the First United Bank Center. After a timeout, WT responded with a 12-0 run to take the lead and rekindle the crowd. The Yellow Jackets once again calmed the crowd, pulling off another 7-0 streak to regain the lead. The Buffs took the lead with five minutes left until halftime as Thornton scored six straight points for WT. A three from Wise with 1:38 left in the half again brought the score. A free throw made by Wise temporarily put the Buffs in place until South Central Regional Tournament MVP Joel Scott tied the game on a free throw of his own. After 20 minutes of play, neither team has found a definitive advantage. Coming out of halftime, Black Hills State started the second period on a 10-5 streak to take a five-point advantage. The Yellow Jackets held their lead until Addison Wallace converted a deep shot with 7:40 remaining in regulation time. WT stayed ahead until a pair of free throws from Matthew Ragsdale tied and took the lead with 5:38 left. From then on, the game went back and forth until the final seconds. After a missed layup by the Buffs with 37 seconds remaining, Black Hills State took to the field and called a timeout with 11 seconds left. After the timeout, the Yellow Jackets again entered Scott where the senior fouled. Scott missed the first free throw but sank the second to put Black Hills State ahead. With 3.9 seconds left, Thornton went down to the ground and hit a jump back. After a review, the shot made came after time expired, allowing the Yellow Jackets to take the game by one point. Inside the box BHSU leads the all-time series 0-2 overall, 0-1 at Canyon.

The head coach Tom Brown goes 0-2 against the Yellow Jackets.

goes 0-2 against the Yellow Jackets. WT shot 35.5% (22 of 62) from the field, 40.9% (9 of 22) from deep, 82.4% (14 of 17) from the charity strip with 27 rebounds, nine assists, five steals , one block and five turnovers.

BHSU shot 55.6% (25 of 45) from the floor, 45.5% (5 of 11) from 3-point range, 76.5% (13 of 17) from the free throw line with 35 rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks, a steal and 18 turnovers. FOLLOW THE BUFFS Fans can follow and keep up to date with all of Buff’s action online and on social media. Follow the Buffs on Twitter (@WestTXD2Hoops), Instagram (@WTAMU_MBB) and Facebook (/WTAMUMBB).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobuffsgo.com/news/2023/3/14/mens-basketball-falls-to-black-hills-state-in-regional-final.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos