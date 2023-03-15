DressX raises $15 million for digital fashion

Connect with the top gaming leaders in Los Angeles during GamesBeat Summit 2023 on May 22-23. register here.

DressX raised $15 million for its mission to revolutionize fashion through digital technology.

Greenfield led the round with participation from Slow Ventures, Warner Music, The Artemis Fund, Red Dao and other investors.

The funds raised will help the company evolve its vision for the future of fashion, ensure the interoperability of digital fashion assets offered by DressX, and improve the performance of the DressX app and the non-fungible token market. (NFT).

It also hopes to grow the community and partner with social media, games, and other virtual platforms to continue to be the leading digital fashion provider in the metaverse.

Since launching in August 2020, the company has grown into a platform for digital-only fashion apparel, with over 3,500 digital items available in the DressX Library on the DressX website and app. The fashion technology company sells digital clothing and accessories designed by DressX and external brands. Buyers can wear the clothes in AR, photo outfit, video calls, and avatars in Decentraland and Ready Player Me.

The clothes are also sold in external markets in virtual worlds such as Roblox, Zepeto and in Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Horizon Worlds) and soon Snapchat, where buyers can wear the clothes on their avatars.

Avatars represent visual digital identities and are an extension of self-expression and increasingly important for the next generation. According to a survey, 60% of Gen Z and 62% of Millennials in the United States believe that how they present themselves online is more important than how they present themselves in person.

Nearly 10% of all UK shoppers buy clothes for the sole purpose of posting stylish images on social media before sending them back a trend that plays into the hand of digital fashion, researchers estimate, according to a Barclay Card study. experts. If the sole purpose of purchasing the physical item is usefulness in a virtual environment, why not purchase a virtual item instead?

Fashion brands have started to recognize the opportunity, which would represent a $50 billion market by 2030 according to Morgan Stanley, with the gaming industry already a great indication of the potential for brands and designers.

Roblox, a Web2 virtual world with more than 50 million daily active users (DAUs), is one example: in 2022 alone, more than 11.5 million creators designed more than 62 million virtual clothes and accessories. on Roblox. According to the Roblox study, this means that at least 200 times more designers design clothing and accessories on Roblox than the estimated number of fashion designers creating physical collections in the United States.

Digital fashion is something that we are hugely passionate about as a company, Jascha Samadi, founding partner of Greenfield, said in a statement. There’s a huge design space and a new paradigm emerging around the question, what we’re carrying into the metaverse. Fashion has always been central to someone’s identity and a way to express themselves. As we spend more and more time in virtual environments, this will also translate beyond the physical sphere and NFTs and blockchain technology will enable true digital ownership to elevate its identity. We are excited to see how this space will evolve over the next 5-10 years and believe DressX will be at the forefront of shaping and driving change.

Although the industry is still in its infancy, DressX has partnered with many leading technology, fashion and lifestyle companies, including Meta, Roblox, Snapchat, Google, Coke -Cola, Farfetch and many more. The company was named one of the finalists for the LVMH Innovation Award 2022 in the 3D/Virtual Product Experience & Metaverse category.

We look forward to continuing to build and evolve the DressX vision for the future and implement new features and use cases for digital fashion with the support of Greenfield. Building DressX as the ultimate destination for designers, brands and consumers, we are proud to partner with this crypto investor, seeing this event as the next big step towards bringing a meta closet to every person in the world. , Daria Shapovalova, CEO of DressX, said in a statement.

Additionally, DressX is a women-led and founded company. The start-up’s core team is based in Los Angeles. All members of the founding team have extensive experience in fashion and technology. Product Manager at DressX Julie Krasnienko led marketing at Looksery (acquired by Snap Inc. in 2015).