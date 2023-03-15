Fashion
DressX raises $15 million for digital fashion
Connect with the top gaming leaders in Los Angeles during GamesBeat Summit 2023 on May 22-23. register here.
DressX raised $15 million for its mission to revolutionize fashion through digital technology.
Greenfield led the round with participation from Slow Ventures, Warner Music, The Artemis Fund, Red Dao and other investors.
The funds raised will help the company evolve its vision for the future of fashion, ensure the interoperability of digital fashion assets offered by DressX, and improve the performance of the DressX app and the non-fungible token market. (NFT).
It also hopes to grow the community and partner with social media, games, and other virtual platforms to continue to be the leading digital fashion provider in the metaverse.
Since launching in August 2020, the company has grown into a platform for digital-only fashion apparel, with over 3,500 digital items available in the DressX Library on the DressX website and app. The fashion technology company sells digital clothing and accessories designed by DressX and external brands. Buyers can wear the clothes in AR, photo outfit, video calls, and avatars in Decentraland and Ready Player Me.
The clothes are also sold in external markets in virtual worlds such as Roblox, Zepeto and in Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Horizon Worlds) and soon Snapchat, where buyers can wear the clothes on their avatars.
Avatars represent visual digital identities and are an extension of self-expression and increasingly important for the next generation. According to a survey, 60% of Gen Z and 62% of Millennials in the United States believe that how they present themselves online is more important than how they present themselves in person.
Nearly 10% of all UK shoppers buy clothes for the sole purpose of posting stylish images on social media before sending them back a trend that plays into the hand of digital fashion, researchers estimate, according to a Barclay Card study. experts. If the sole purpose of purchasing the physical item is usefulness in a virtual environment, why not purchase a virtual item instead?
Fashion brands have started to recognize the opportunity, which would represent a $50 billion market by 2030 according to Morgan Stanley, with the gaming industry already a great indication of the potential for brands and designers.
Roblox, a Web2 virtual world with more than 50 million daily active users (DAUs), is one example: in 2022 alone, more than 11.5 million creators designed more than 62 million virtual clothes and accessories. on Roblox. According to the Roblox study, this means that at least 200 times more designers design clothing and accessories on Roblox than the estimated number of fashion designers creating physical collections in the United States.
Digital fashion is something that we are hugely passionate about as a company, Jascha Samadi, founding partner of Greenfield, said in a statement. There’s a huge design space and a new paradigm emerging around the question, what we’re carrying into the metaverse. Fashion has always been central to someone’s identity and a way to express themselves. As we spend more and more time in virtual environments, this will also translate beyond the physical sphere and NFTs and blockchain technology will enable true digital ownership to elevate its identity. We are excited to see how this space will evolve over the next 5-10 years and believe DressX will be at the forefront of shaping and driving change.
Although the industry is still in its infancy, DressX has partnered with many leading technology, fashion and lifestyle companies, including Meta, Roblox, Snapchat, Google, Coke -Cola, Farfetch and many more. The company was named one of the finalists for the LVMH Innovation Award 2022 in the 3D/Virtual Product Experience & Metaverse category.
We look forward to continuing to build and evolve the DressX vision for the future and implement new features and use cases for digital fashion with the support of Greenfield. Building DressX as the ultimate destination for designers, brands and consumers, we are proud to partner with this crypto investor, seeing this event as the next big step towards bringing a meta closet to every person in the world. , Daria Shapovalova, CEO of DressX, said in a statement.
Additionally, DressX is a women-led and founded company. The start-up’s core team is based in Los Angeles. All members of the founding team have extensive experience in fashion and technology. Product Manager at DressX Julie Krasnienko led marketing at Looksery (acquired by Snap Inc. in 2015).
The GamesBeat credo when covering the video game industry is “where passion meets business”. What does that mean? We want to tell you how much the news means to you, not only as a decision maker in a game studio, but also as a game fan. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about and engage with the industry. Discover our Briefings.
|
Sources
2/ https://venturebeat.com/games/dressx-raises-15m-for-digital-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Osborne brothers reflect on their memories with late actor Leslie Jordan
- Who is Niraj Bajaj, Bajaj chairman who bought Rs 252 crore flat, net worth of table tennis champion is huge
- DressX raises $15 million for digital fashion
- Clashes erupt in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan
- China to be ‘active’ in ‘global governance’ reform
- Prime Minister Modi-Hasina to inaugurate first cross-border oil pipeline, icon of wonderful friendship between India and Bangladesh, envoy says
- Erdogan visits the devastated province of Hatay
- Pantarlih updates Joko Widodo’s data for the 2024 elections, netizens: what does your daily job look like?
- How did the Oscars and Last of Us Viewing stack up?
- Taapsee Pannu reveals no one brings gifts to Bollywood parties: ‘Koi kuch nahi deta, bade hi kanjoos type log hain’
- Red Wings a little excited playing the Predators tonight
- Men’s basketball falls to Black Hills State in regional final