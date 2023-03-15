Tems Opens Up About the Controversial Oscars Dress and Why She Chose It





Time talks about the controversial dress she wore at the Oscars 2023. The 27-year-old Nigerian songwriter was nominated for Best Original Song for helping write Rihanna“Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Time looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet in a Sewing Lever dress, but viewers were surprised that she wore this outfit to sit in the audience at the Oscars. Photos of her in crowds have gone viral as it appeared she was blocking the view of people sitting behind her. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Time talks about the dress, which she described as “off the beaten track.” Keep reading to find out more… “Two years ago, I would have said no to this dress,” she laughed. “But it’s my first Oscars, I’m going to do it all. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country and celebrating the people cheering me on. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I’m here!’ » Time shared photos of herself in the dress on Twitter and wrote, “Oops..” Time‘stylist Dunsin Wright said: “At the beginning of the year, Time says she is entering a new era. It played in my mind as I considered the perfect Oscars outfit. We wanted something quite delicate yet powerful, something that would make her feel ethereal. I spotted Sewing Lever some time ago after their fashion show in Tokyo and I knew right away that I wanted to work with them. It was a bold option, but I was convinced that if anyone could wear it the right way, it was Time. She’s so graceful and confident, and she makes every piece her own.

