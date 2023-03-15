It encourages mediocrity: New dress code divides Cheltenham racing fans | Cheltenham Party 2023

ILooking through the packed stands at Cheltenham Racecourse on the first day of this year’s festival, it’s fair to say the usual mix of tweed suits, blazers, flat caps and feathered country hats dominated.

But after the Jockey Clubs’ decision to ease dress restrictions on its courses, there has also been a noticeable increase in denim jeans and leather jackets and even exposed tracksuits.

Not everyone was happy. We have to keep the dress code to a certain level, said Dawn Leadon Bolger, an Irish running enthusiast and fashionista resplendent in a pink pantsuit (with heating pads tucked underneath against the cold wind). The jockeys and trainers are always very well dressed and I think it’s a form of respect for them to dress smart.

Dawn Leadon-Bolger in her used 30s costume. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

THE Jockey club argues that changing the dress code will make shopping more accessible and inclusive.

Leadon-Bolger, who recycles ex-racehorses at her Co Wicklow base and promotes sustainable fashion, was unimpressed. I don’t think being allowed to wear jeans and flip flops is going to encourage more people to run. I think they should look at things like ticket prices, she said.

You don’t have to be rich to dress well. My suit was 30 years old from a garage sale. I went to the Arc de Triomphe in an outfit that cost less than ten euros from head to toe.

Ahead of the Cheltenham opener, Jockey Clubs managing director Nevin Truesdale say the idea was to show that running is for everyone.

(Lr) Kaine Booth, Josh Brown and Jake Yeomans, from Nottingham, mix smart and casual. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

In fact, even before this year there was no formal dress code at Cheltenham, a unique gathering where the Royal Family rub shoulders with farmers, townspeople, Irish racing fans and chancers taking a day out sneaky leave. The edict has long been to dress for the weather.

But Truesdale said the perception was that you were expected to dress in a particular way. By taking the decision not to impose a dress code at any of our 15 racetracks, we now hope to remove any ambiguity or uncertainty.

Paul Green, 55, from Hampshire, wore smart jeans and a blazer on Tuesday. I’ve worn chinos for the last 10 years or so, he said. But I feel more comfortable in jeans and I’ve heard they take a more relaxed look, so I thought I’d give it a try.

There were mixed opinions in the trading village. Sandra Draper of the London Fur Company said: People should wear what they want. I don’t think we should tell anyone what to wear.

Milliner Jonny Beardsall in his stand in Cheltenham. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Jonny Beardsall, a milliner from the Yorkshire Dales in a hat made from a Hungarian grain sack and a houndstooth suit, was more adamant, calling the easing of restrictions a dreadful idea.

It encourages mediocrity, he says. He has certain rules: you shouldn’t leave your shirt lying around if you’re over 35. Looks like you forgot to tuck in.

Ali Caulfield, 58, a tax adviser from Wiltshire who wore a faux fur Beardsall hat and glittering thigh high boots from Russell & Bromley, said she had just seen a middle-aged man in trainers. Shocking! she exclaimed.

She was joking but went on to say that reducing prices (a Wednesday entry ticket to the grounds of Tattersalls costs £72 and a pint of Guinness is £7.50) would be a better way to make the festival more inclusive.

Dorothy Lee, owner of Montana Country Collection. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Dorothy Lee, owner of the Montana Country Collection clothing store, said that in the 20 years they had a booth, visitors slowly became more casual, but race-appropriate people still wanted to dress up. Twenty years ago there was more wool and tweed and less trainers and puffer jackets, she says.

Three 22-year-old friends from Nottingham had gone on varying fashion itineraries. Jake Yeomans and Kaine Booth wore tuxedos, bow ties and sneakers. Their pal Josh Brown had opted for a track top with chic oxfords.

Alan Robinson and Paul Norfolk of Hull. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Alan Robinson and Paul Norfolk, from Hull, wore eye-catching matching white suits speckled with red stars. It’s the biggest show on grass. We were going to celebrate the best horses on the planet racing here, so dressing smart has got to be the way to go.