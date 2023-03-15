Fashion designer says former Biden official Sam Brinton probably stole his clothes: ‘What I need is justice’





A Tanzanian fashion designer who lost her luggage at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in 2018 said she was shocked to see photos of former Biden official Sam Brinton wearing what looked like be his stolen clothes. Asya Idarous Khamsin, a fashion designer based in Houston, Texas, said she saw reports that Brinton, a former Department of Energy official, had been charged with stealing several pieces of luggage across the country and had noticed that he appeared to be wearing her clothes in several photographs. “Oh my God. I was shocked,” she said Monday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “For more than 40 years, I have worked hard on my work. It is very painful [sic].” HOUSTON POLICE REFER INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED AIRPORT BAGGAGE THEFT OF EX-BIDEN SAM BRINTON TO FBI Khamsin recalled filing a police report about her missing bag at DCA, but shared that she never heard anything back. Once she heard about Brintons’ charges in December 2022, she explained that she filed another police report in Houston. “In January, someone called me and introduced himself. And he said he was working on my problem. But even today, I [have] Nothing. I was wondering how this person got my custom designs because this is one of a kind and wears[sic] fearless and without public display,” she told host Tucker Carlson. Khamsin added that she didn’t want to accuse Brinton of being a thief but wanted some form of “justice” after the pain and suffering she suffered. “What I need is justice now. And I believe there is justice,” she said. Carlson asked her husband Khamsin Alkhag what he thought about the theft of his wife’s clothes. “It’s painful [sic]he replied. ” It’s his passion. She had been doing this for 40 years, and all of a sudden someone [is] run with [her] work of art. It’s painful.” He said he tried to help his wife find out more about the stolen luggage investigation, but the process has been slow and there hasn’t been much communication from authorities. “Maybe someone outside [here] can [help]…” Alkhag said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Brinton faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing a suitcase worth $2,325 from a baggage carousel at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in September. He also faces grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing a suitcase with an estimated total value of $3,670 on July 6 from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Fox News’ Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.

