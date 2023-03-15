Episcopal congregation clothing drive yields 1,000 dresses to outfit teens for prom – Episcopal News Service

[Episcopal News Service] A congregation in the Diocese of Newark made a big difference for hundreds of teenagers on March 11 when its growing clothing ministry distributed more than 1,000 free prom dresses to families in its northern New Jersey community. and the surrounding New York area.

THE the ministry is called Graces Closetand this is his second year at Grace Episcopal Church in Rutherford, a community of about 20,000 people just north of Newark and just west of Manhattan. After giving away around 100 prom dresses last year, organizers began planning and promoting the clothing drive this year and were thrilled with its newfound success.

He was a wonderful madman, senior coordinator Susan Muller told Episcopal News Service by phone. I had no idea how many people would come. You just don’t know, and the donations came through the door during the event. I am still in shock from everything that happened that day.

What happened was that nearly 500 promgoers and their families were welcomed inside Grace Episcopal Church and offered refreshments in the parish hall downstairs as they waited their turn. A few at a time were then invited upstairs to a church gymnasium, where shelves of dresses were on display, with makeshift changing rooms available to try on the dresses. Each visitor was allowed to take home a dress of their choice, as well as a pair of shoes, jewelry, a bag and a shawl, all donated by members of the community, along with suits and tuxedos.

There are many children who would like to go to the prom, but they really cannot afford everything it takes to go to the prom, especially the dress or the costume, Reverend Karen Rezach, priest in charge of Graces, told the ENS. The church has about 200 members, of whom about 60 usually attend Sunday worship.

Rezach praised the work of Muller and his team of volunteers for expanding the clothing drive into an event that drew people from all five New York boroughs and as far away as Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Everyone came together, and it was such a magical event, Rezach said. People had tears in their eyes, families telling us their kids couldn’t have gone to prom without it.

Graces Closet began in 2022 as an idea presented to Muller by a friend, based on a perceived need in the community. Muller, a member of the Grace Episcopal Church vestry, thought the church could help meet this need for cheap or free prom wear, and other church leaders agree to support a prom wear campaign. ceremony.

Muller and his small team of grassroots volunteers, however, had less than two months to plan and organize the first event. They were able to collect several hundred robes, but many of them went unclaimed and had to be stored in an attic in the rectory while the team considered how to expand the ministries reach in 2023.

This time they started planning soon after Christmas and stepped up their promotional efforts, including on TikTok and other social media. By partnering with businesses and other community organizations, they were able to collect a wide range of donated items, from clothes racks and hangers to dresses themselves.

By the time the clothing drive ended, donors had stocked Graces Closet with over 2,000 prom dresses, as well as a wide range of shoes and accessories, and attendance at the one-day event was augmented by television, print and online. news coverage across the region before March 11.

Some people arrived even before the scheduled 10 a.m. events, and they offered to help the volunteers get settled. Once the event began, the process remained orderly despite the large turnout, and few complained or left unhappy, Muller said.

Dresses are so expensive, and I expected that anyone walking through that door would walk away with a dress, she said, adding that the church had also donated dresses to some women who needed help. evening dress. I think everyone left with something.

Muller, 61, is a life member of Grace Episcopal Church who remembers going to prom twice, in 1979 and 1980. Her mother bought her a modest dress for $30 at JC Penny.

It was just a very simple polyester dress, she said. We couldn’t really afford those big, expensive dresses; it was just something my family couldn’t do. But my mom always made sure we looked good.

Muller took those experiences with her in the development of Graces Closet, and she was moved by the joy expressed by some attendees, both in donating their dresses and finding ones to take home. A woman told Muller that she had dug up her old prom dress to donate and asked Muller to find her a perfect new home.

This dress, pink and sequined, caught the eye of a girl on March 11, who tried it on and decided it was the one for her. Muller applauded the choice. You have no idea how happy you just made someone who donated that dress, she told the girl.

A family from Allentown, who drove more than an hour and a half to be there, were among the last to come through the gate before the scheduled 4 p.m. end time. The volunteers were starting to close in, as Muller helped the girl find the dress she wanted. . They couldn’t have been happier. The girl was crying, Muller recalls.

With more than 1,000 dresses remaining after Graces Closet this year, the church is working with local schools and community organizations to donate some in batches. There are too many to fit in the rectory attic, so any remaining dresses will be binned and likely kept in a storage unit until next year’s sale.

That’s exactly what church is, and it just couldn’t have been a more blessed event that was also a blessing, Rezach said.

It was a labor of love for Muller, a joyful event she can’t wait to bring back to promgoers in 2024.

David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service. He can be reached at [email protected].