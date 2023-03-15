Do you remember “The Dress”? Fans debate whether the photo is of Quinn or Jack Hughes

Since their first appearance on the radar, the hockey-playing trio of Hughes brothers have been a gold mine for social media content.

A trio of top 10 picks in 2018, 2019 and 2021, Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes have certainly earned their fair share of fans across the hockey world who aren’t afraid to come out any sort of tweet about the sibling team.

But today’s story comes from a photo of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes wearing a helmet in an interview looking a lot like what he often does: a little flushed in the face, a little exhausted and a little death in the eyes.

But was it Quinn? Or was it actually his younger brother, Jack, the New Jersey Devils forward?

Twitter user @itsmarchmarney compared the photo to “The Dress”, the viral sensation in 2015 where a photo of a striped dress was interpreted by about half of any audience as white and gold, while other people would see it as blue and black.

Take a look at the photo of this Hughes brother and see for yourself which NHL star he really is.

Do you all remember the dress, that dress that looked blue and black but also yellow and gold? In short, this photo is that, but with the Hughes brothers. pic.twitter.com/iczrdFFpe6 — katie (@itsmitchmarney) March 14, 2023

Jack won the poll on the brother in question, beating Quinn by about two percentage points.

DON’T LOOK FOR IT. Guess. — katie (@itsmitchmarney) March 14, 2023

There were a lot of reactions to the initial tweet comparing the photo to “The Dress”, as well as the Yanny/Laurel phenomenon where people were hearing very different words on the same audio clip.

Look in his eyes and tell me you see hope. tell me you see a soul. you can not. you can’t look in those eyes and then tell me it’s not quinn hughes https://t.co/wwARM0djr1 — juniper (@JuniperKate1) March 14, 2023

I watched this for ten minutes and was ALWAYS wrong https://t.co/KkUUPmjilf — j (@teadlanes) March 14, 2023

so close to his Yanny Hughes in fact — katie (@itsmitchmarney) March 14, 2023

i guess quinn but i have no idea omg https://t.co/77xKKSqCo2 —p (@86leclercs) March 14, 2023

It’s Jack and I’m 100% sure https://t.co/yNZdA6RW9R — Passion Haver Jana (38-17-8) (@Jana168771) March 14, 2023

All I can say for sure (this time) is that it’s NOT Luke https://t.co/lhK3oWVQkF — k (hockey era) (@blackgiraffes) March 14, 2023

the more I look, the more I guess myself —Luci (@hallucinating02) March 14, 2023

Jack has never been so haunted https://t.co/vkhcZAOf6S — Hannah Stuart (@HockeywthHannah) March 14, 2023

I literally never thought in my life that they even looked related until I saw this picture lol https://t.co/aZamn5zryX — kaity (@kaitybella) March 14, 2023

The answer: This is actually a tweet from user @eliizott, showing Quinn in an interview with Sportsnet at a recent Canucks game. Although it’s not the clearest photo, the Canucks’ TD jersey crest and the tip of its classic “skate” logo can be seen on Quinn’s jersey.

WOOF WOOF BARK BARK BARK pic.twitter.com/Qrt3ThwbSw — aj (@eliizott) March 14, 2023

Twitter user @19TH0RNTON went so far as to diagram why the photo is clearly Quinn, offering a breakdown of her facial features.

i feel deranged making this up but COME ON PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/D1Sun1XiPX — tanner (@19TH0RNTON) March 14, 2023

We don’t know exactly what we learned from this exercise, except maybe that a) brothers can look alarmingly similar, even if only from certain angles, and b) we’re probably all spending way too much time on social media.

We can’t wait for the next optical illusion from a bunch of NHL brothers on different teams. Your turn, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk.