Fashion
12 styles to know for next season
We were a week away from the official end of Fashion Month, and there’s still a lot to digest. Have you taken a look at the high-top silhouettes that paraded down the runway? Spoiler: thigh high boots and wedges were popular. How about scraps from the next it bag? Let’s bet big on the Pradas geometric-shaped tote. Also, are you aware of the Fall/Winter 2023 clothing trends? If the answer is no, you’ve come to the right place. TZR dives deep into the styles you’ll see everyone wearing next fall and they’re GOOD.
QQ: What does your fall schedule look like? If you have wedding after wedding, the new designer collections have a number you can wear for the special occasion, whether you’re at the bridal party or just as a guest. For example, Off-White’s off-the-shoulder number would make for an unexpected look. Or, for something more dramatic, there was the Victoria Beckham dress with a glamorous, super-long train.
And while we were talking about special occasion looks, consider dipping your toes into the sheer or nude dress trend. The see-through style might be a little too risque for a wedding, but it’s sure to suit the dress code for a birthday party or bachelorette party. This season, giants like Coach, Fendi and Gucci have all come up with their own take on the see-through look.
Of course, the designers presented many understated styles that you could wear to the office or on weekends as well. Example: Leather dresses were a theme in all major fashion cities. At Loewe and Isabel Marant, long-sleeved leather dresses got the mini treatment, while Proenza Schouler opted for a strapless dress in the sumptuous material.
Check out one of these trends and many more below.
Not all heroes wear capes
Channel your favorite superhero or maybe just Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2012 Oscars with a cape dress. While the look resembles something a cartoon character might wear, the latest generation of styles seen at Herms, Markarian and Michael Kors seem far too refined to be read as a costume.
leather weather
Buttery material is, of course, an obvious choice for a jacket or trouser, but don’t underestimate the impact of a leather dress. If your fall wardrobe is lacking, there’s no shortage of options next season: Check out Proenza Schouler, whose strapless fire-engine red leather dress is the ultimate show-stopper, or Loewe and Isabel Marant both created sleek shirt dresses and relaxed. enough for everyday occasions.
Full stretch
Simple yet striking, ruched dresses have garnered a lot of attention over the past few seasons. Now it looks like they’ve achieved It Dress status in their own right, as seen on the runways of Missoni, Altuzarra and Givenchy. The look, which is achieved by scrunching the fitted fabric to create an artfully folded effect, doesn’t need a lot of accessories, the eye-catching texture speaks for itself.
Hello doily
Lace dresses evoke romance and the latest looks seen on the catwalk this season were no exception. Rodarte and Simone Rocha leaned into ethereal and timeless black and white iterations while at the other end of the spectrum, Erdem showcased the delicate material in a vibrant yellow hue.
Hood News
Stars like Jenna Ortega, Katie Holmes and Michaela Coel have been wearing hooded dresses on the red carpet for a while now and the look continues to pick up steam for fall. On the catwalks, labels like Ahluwalia, Balmain and Off-White experimented with the moody, cool downtown look.
shoulder show
Think backless dresses are just for the summer months? Think again. The brands gave the silhouette a chill edge with matching cuffs (Khaite), iconic autumnal hues (Miu Miu) and velvet (Dundas). That said, in cold weather, wearing a cropped jacket or sweater to throw over your shoulders is always a good idea.
It’s clear
The designers have confirmed that the sheer dress trend that won’t stop will definitely continue for another season. At Gucci and Coach, sheer numbers were worn with only panties underneath. Fendi, however, took a more modest approach by layering full coverage.
Trace a path
Sure, floor-sweeping styles might not be the most practical, but they’re definitely making an inroad. At Collina Strada, the addition of extra-long fabric made mini dresses super special, while Prada presented an extra-long dress in a crisp poplin fabric. And at Victoria Beckham, the silhouette had an extremely high-low hemline that looked like a nod to the early years.
short story
The mini dress trend wins! However, the brands continue to play on the tiny style with details that stand out: Acne Studios opted for bold frayed edges, Valentino opted for a texture that catches the light, and Ferragamo leaned into high-gloss vinyl. Whatever your favorite aesthetic, pair the look with over-the-knee boots for a fall-ready outfit.
hips don’t lie
Exaggerated, bulging hips were everywhere in heavyweight collections this season. Look to Chlo for a more subtle approach (via a Basque waistline), and Bottega Veneta or Versace for something that brings the drama.
One at a time
One-shoulder dresses have been making waves for a while now, but there are plenty of updates worth trying next season. To start, Christian Siriano opted for feminine charm by presenting a silky dress with cascading ruffles. Meanwhile, Burberry sent a textured number down the runway, crafted from what appear to be multi-colored feathers, and Chanel tapped into its tweed fabric for the ultimate cool-weather cozy party look.
It’s child’s play
The chicest way to accentuate a dress? Put a belt on it. At Alexander McQueen, Giorgio Armani and Carolina Herrera, the accessory quietly added a bold point of interest to matching maxi dresses without distracting attention from the overall look. Pro tip: Recreate the effect at home by keeping both pieces in the same color scheme.
