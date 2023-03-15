23 unique prom dresses to wear in 2023

Picture this: you stop at the venue on prom night, ready to make your grand entrance in your beautiful new dress only to see someone wearing the exact same dress.Hey! It’s one of fashion’s biggest nightmares, but we won’t let that happen to you. There are many unique prom dresses to choose from and we’ve highlighted our favorites from the top prom websites to help you narrow down your search.

This season saw a variety of trending styles and aesthetics, including cottagecore, barbiecore, goth (thinking of you, Wednesday Adams), dresses with cutouts, and even two-piece sets. Also, one-of-a-kind dresses aren’t the only option anymore. There are a ton of cuteprom costumes you can wear too!

One thing to consider when choosing a one of a kind prom dress is how you will incorporateYou(your personality, your flair and more). You can easily make a simple prom dress more unique by adding a bold pair of earrings, a floral choker, or even sparkly sneakers.

If you need some clothing inspiration, we’ve got you covered. Whether you prefer muted pastels, vibrant floral prints, or sultry dark colors, we’ve found the most unique prom dresses for every style and budget.

Remember, the best thing to wear to prom is something that will make you feel beautiful and confident, not what someone tells you to wear. It’s just like Queen B, Beyonce, said to herself, unique is what you are, and everyone deserves the chance to look like a superstar on prom night!

Our top picks: