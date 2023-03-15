Balmain Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 Collection





Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2023 men’s collection is concise in concept and explosive in practice, that’s what creative director Olivier Rousteing wanted. For this season, the designer has kept his vision clear, reducing the line’s message to just four points. The first note “The days of Balmain’s ‘sleeping giant’ are officially over” was important. When Rousteing was interviewed for his first job at Balmain, he was told the house was a “sleeping giant”, sitting atop a decades-old gold mine. In an effort to uproot and reuse old Balmain, the visionary referenced the Maison’s first menswear collection from the mid-1960s for this season, with a sleek, sophisticated style that lets couture do the talking and effectively wakes up the “sleeping giant”. ” Next, Rousteing quoted a quote from Pierre Balmain, the French fashion designer who founded Balmain. It reads, The style that one resuscitates must be adapted to the present”, which translates to “a resuscitated style must be adapted to the present”. Here, Rousteing advances the evolution of fashion while referencing the rich legacy left by Pierre. Its third chip pays tribute to the founder of the House in the same way: “highlighting the graphic talents of Pierre Balmain”. Throughout the collection, Rousteing incorporates Pierre’s decades-old graphic versions of the brand’s iconography in particular, his hypnotic Labyrinthpattern from the 70s and its new generation version, inspired by the contrasting marble squares of Versailles, from the 80s. Finally, the designer calls on the words of Ginette Spanier, Director of Balmain from 1947 to 1976, for her sartorial advice: “If a seam isn’t quite right, it’s a matter of life or death. The quote refers to the traditions of Parisian couture, which strongly influenced Pierre Balmain’s post-war collections. Today, Rousteing shares this “obsession” with the brand’s founder, seeking to single out the brand for its tailoring and precise constructions in this line. Above, discover Balmain’s fall-winter 2023 collection. In other fashion news, Oakley tapped Kylian Mbapp for football-infused “Signature Series” eyewear.

