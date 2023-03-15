Tems Shares the Meaning of Her Viral, Triggering Oscars Dress





Tems’ extravagant Oscar gown was a celebration of her work and her roots, so don’t expect her to apologize for it.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter, nominated for the first time at the Oscars, sparked a flurry of discussions online with her look for the awards ceremony on Sunday. She wore an ethereal white Lever Couture dress with a large cloud-like structure around her head.

The whole larger than life Really stood out in the audience. But, as the footage circulated online, viewers were divided: Was it rude to block the views of other participants? Was it just light fodder for memes? Or does she have the right to wear what she wants and be celebrated for it as a black woman taking place in a historically white institution?

Tems, it seems, was thrilled with the third option when she decided on the style.

Two years ago, I would have said no to this dress, it says Harpers Bazaar in an interview a few days before the Oscars published on Monday. But it’s my first Oscars, I’ll do anything. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country and celebrating the people who support me. This dress says, yes, yes, I am here!

Tems became the first-ever Nigerian Oscar nominee when she received her nomination for co-writing Lift Me Up, Rihannas Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track.

On Monday, she appeared to address the sartorial drama with a one-word tweet accompanied by stunning photos of her look: Oops.

