Jalen Rose and Billy Porter talk fashion and showbiz

Broadway star Billy Porter won a Tony, a Grammy, an Emmy and also has the distinction of wearing the tuxedo dress on the red carpet.

At the 2019 Oscars, Porter changed the fashion conversation by participating in a velvet tuxedo dress by designer Christian Siriano.

He called the “pre-war tuxedo dress” his greatest style moment.

“Because he’s the one who changed everything,” he told me on “Renaissance Man.”

“It was the image. It was the moment when, in the air, it will forever be the thing that literally changed the face of fashion forever.

“And I have to speak it. And I speak without ego. It’s just the truth.

Of course, other male stars like Harry Styles embraced dresses, but Billy was the first and, without a doubt, the most dramatic.

“Call me what you want, pretentious. Call me cocky, call me anything,” he said, noting the look was risque.

“As a queer black man all my life, to sit in the fullness of my authenticity, going to the Oscars in a prom dress could have gone wrong for me.

“And I’ll be back in Pittsburgh teaching my alma mater Carnegie Mellon right now.”

Instead, he’s here, still making waves and blazing trails in all areas of showbiz.

Most recently, he played a choreographer in “80 for Brady,” and he’s releasing a new single this month and kicking off a multi-city tour on April 28.

“I wanted to be the Whitney Houston man when I was growing up. My first album, an R&B album came out in 1997,” Billy said.

“The company was very homophobic. They fired my black gay ass. I came back on my own terms.

He also narrates Black + Iconic: Style Gods, part of a BET documentary series on various aspects of black culture.

“When I got the phone call, I was very emotional,” he said of the project. “One of the hardest things for me as a black queer person is being rejected by your people. And I’ve come to the space, thankfully, where to reject myself and ignore me and reject is making you look like an idiot.

“So there were some smart people there at BET who said, ‘You know what? We might need to start embracing our queer brothers and sisters.

He grew up looking up to people like Lena Horne, Sammy Davis Jr., Quincy Jones, Oprah Winfrey, Houston and Gladys Knight, to name a few. But Billy’s hero is his mother.

She suffers from a neurological condition that has “rendered her immobile”, but she still struggles to get out of bed and “engage with the world”.

But he especially loves his mother because she loved him.







Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023. Getty Images

“I grew up in the Pentecostal church. She really learned through the dogma of religion to reject me as a homosexual. And she rejected that, she chose me anyway. She is what a true Christian looks like,” Billy said.

“And to see this evolution. And to know because it was an evolution. This is not where we started. But to see her pass by and come out the other side next to me. I know a lot of people don’t have that.

He is also fascinated by another woman. Her name? Rihanna.

“I think he’s a genius. And maybe one day she’ll see me, and maybe one day she’ll put me on one of those Savage Fenty shows,” he said, adding:

“I think she knows I love her. I just want to sit down and have tea with the female dog.

